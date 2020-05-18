The Town of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are the recipients of a $7,500 Community Investment Grant from energy transportation company Enbridge. The funds will support the town's efforts to purchase a new A/UTV to aid in rural police responses and with emergencies on and around Lake Ripley.
“The response time to an incident on Lake Ripley regardless of the season," Police Chief Bruce Gondert said in a statement. "In winter, a response time of twenty minutes from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is not uncommon, through no fault of their own. This grant from Enbridge will help us achieve our goal to purchase a new piece of equipment to cut response times to five minutes from the Town Hall to Lake Ripley. If someone has fallen through the ice, that’s the difference between life and death.”
The town has already received almost $4,600 in donations from members of the community for the purchase. Combined with what’s already been received and this grant from Enbridge, the Oakland Police Department is almost ready to purchase its newest vehicle.
Enbridge Inc. is a premier North American energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids, and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation.
To make a tax-deductible donation mail or drop off a check at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Highway A, Cambridge, WI 53523.
