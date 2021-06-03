Deerfield’s boys and girls track and field teams hosted and won the Trailways South divisional meet on Wednesday, June 2.
The Demons scored 154 points in boys competition.
Dayton Lasack won the 110 high hurdles (16.34 seconds), the 300 hurdles (41.77) and the long jump (18 feet, 1 inch).
Vincent Mancheski swept the shot put (42-10) and discus (119-11 1/2).
Ray Bach won the pole vault (13-0).
Cody Curtis won the 800 (2:08.62). Martin Kimmel won the 1,600 in 4:56.74.
The 3,200 relay team of Curtis, Robert Thompson, Kaleb Regoli and James Connely won in 10:35.39.
Placing second for the Demons were Regoli in the 3,200 (12:15.39), Dawson Jolicoeur in the 300 hurdles (49.92), the 400 relay team of Mason Schroeder, Mason Betthauser, Parker Howard and Bach in 49.65, the 800 relay team of Schroeder, Betthauser, Howard and Jolicoeur in 1:46.27, Carter Meske in the discus (117-2 1/2), Curtis in the high jump (5-2), Howard in the pole vault (9-6) and Betthauser in the long jump (17-6) and triple jump (38-1 1/2).
Third place finishers included Martin Kimmel in the 800 (2:14.72), Kalob Kimmel in the 1,600 (5:22.93), Connely in the 3,200 (12:15.51) and Justis Douglas in the pole vault (9-0).
The Demons scored 112 points in girls competition.
Steffi Siewert won the 100 meter dash in 13 seconds flat and the 200 in 27.28, a personal best. She also took second in the 400 (1:08.44).
Evie Mikkelson won the shot put (31-11) and discus (89-11).
Deerfield’s other second place finishers included Ella Arenz in the 3,200 (16:06.86), Abby Grosvold in the 100 hurdles (20.01), Alma Mikkelson in the discus (79-1), Maria Howard in the pole vault (6-0) and Hailey Thompson in the triple jump (28-5).
Placing third for the Demons were senior Hailie Heffel in the 100 (13.89) and 400 (1:11.35) and long jump (13-10 1/2), Josie Bach in the 3,200 (17:28.27), Grosvold in the 300 hurdles (52.78), the 400 relay team of Cora Bennet, Sam Gruber, Grace Dunsirn and Thompson in 1:05.79, the 800 relay team of Bennnet, Gruber, Dunsirn and Bach in 2:23.09 and Bach in the pole vault (5-6).
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 154, Palmyra-Eagle 81, Madison Tri-Op 64, Parkview 52.5, Johnson Creek 8.5
Team scores — girls: Deerfield 112, Johnson Creek 90.5, Madison Tri-Op 73.5, Parkview 49, Palmrya-Eagle 31