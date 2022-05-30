Deerfield softball upset by Parkview in regional playoff

Defeating a conference opponent three times in a season is a hard challenge.
The Deerfield softball team found that out in a 6-3 loss to Parkview on Tuesday, May 24, a loss that eliminated the Demons from the Division 4 regional semifinal.
Parkview took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, and hit a two-run double in third to take a 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Deerfield got its offense going after senior Morgan Mack hit a double, freshman Lydia Mack reached on an error and junior Karlee Berge reached on an infield single to load the bases.
Sophomore Chloe Moore drove in a run on an RBI single and freshman Saige LaChance hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 3-2. Parkview escaped the inning with the lead after a line out and a pop out.
Parkview took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth on an RBI single. In the top of the seventh, Parkview scored twice on two errors and went up 6-2 into the bottom of the seventh.
After two ground-outs, Deerfield had to start up a two-out rally to keep its season alive. Junior Addison Kapral hit a single, Morgan Mack reached on an infield single and Lydia Mack drove in Kapral on an RBI single. The Demons brought the potential tying run to the plate, but Parkview recorded a strike-out to pull off the 6-3 upset.
The Demons finish the year with a record of 18-6. Morgan Mack is the lone senior that graduates from the program.