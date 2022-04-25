Cambridge softball wins against Edgerton, Belleville and Marshall

After trailing 4-0, the Cambridge softball team earned a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over Edgerton on Monday, April 25.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Jays (5-2) chipped away at the Edgerton (3-5) lead. Sophomore Saveea Freeland scored on an RBI double from junior Kayla Roidt, senior Taylor Stenklyft drove in Roidt on a double and Stenklyft scored on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 4-3.
In the fifth, Cambridge tied the game when senior Kate Downing hit a single which scored senior Audrianne Kieler. Roidt gave the Blue Jays the lead on another RBI double, scoring Downing.
Roidt scored on a sacrifice fly out from senior Emma Nottestad and Stenklyft scored on a passed ball. Nottestad earned the win on the mound, pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts.
Cambridge 7, Edgerton 6
Edgerton 1 3 0 1 0 1 0 — 6 8 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 3 4 0 X — 7 7 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-8-6-5-8-3); E: Kjendlic (L; 4.2-7-7-7-3-2), Hill (1.1-1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — C: Stenklyft 2x3 (2B), Schneider 2x3 (2B), Roidt 2x3 (2 2B); E: Rusch 3x4 (HR), Hill 1x3.
Cambridge 12, Belleville 2
The Cambridge softball team wasted little time in getting a lead against Belleville.
The Blue Jays (4-2 overall, 2-1 conference) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first against Belleville (1-5 overall, 0-3 conference) in a 12-2 mercy rule win on Thursday, April 22.
Kate Downing hit a two-run single, Emma Nottestad smacked an RBI double and Julia Schneider, Hannah Larson and Kayla Roidt had RBI singles in the inning.
That was plenty of run support for Nottestad, who pitched a complete game, striking out eight.
Cambridge 12, Belleville 2
Belleville 0 0 0 2 0 X X — 2 4 1
Cambridge 7 0 0 3 2 X X — 12 14 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 5-4-2-0-8-1); B: Prochaska (L; 2-8-7-7-1-2), Benash (2-7-5-1-0-2).
Leading hitters — C: Downing 2x4, Roidt 2x3, Nottestad 2x2 (2B); B: Prochaska 1x2, Carl 1x2.
Cambridge 7, Marshall 6
A sacrifice bunt by Karly Lewellin scored Emma Nottestad in a Cambridge walk-off 7-6 victory over Marshall on Tuesday, April 19.
After Marshall (1-2 overall, 1-1 conference) started the game with a three-run homer, Cambridge chipped away at the lead. The Blue Jays (3-2, 1-1) scored four runs in the third when Kayla Roidt drove in a run on a Marshall error, Lewellin hit a two-run single and Hannah Larson drove in a run on a single as the Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead.
Marshall tied the game in the top of the fourth, and when Cambridge took back the lead with a run in the bottom of the frame, the Cardinals tied the game at 6-6 with another run in the fifth.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Nottestad reached on a single and moved into scoring position on an error from the Marshall shortstop. Lewellin laid down the bunt and Nottestad scored to give Cambridge the win.
Cambridge 7, Marshall 6
Marshall 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 — 6 10 2
Cambridge 0 1 4 1 0 0 1 — 7 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-10-6-6-5-3); M: Brodbeck (L; 6.1-12-7-6-1-1).
Leading hitters — C: Schneider 3x4, Roidt 2x4; M: Weisensel 2x4 (3B, HR), Brodbeck 2x3.