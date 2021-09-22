Cambridge Fall Festival returns Oct. 9

The Fall Festival is coming back to Cambridge.
It will be held at Westside Park in Cambridge on Saturday, Oct. 9 starting at 9 a.m. All proceeds from the event go to Cambridge Farm to School.
Cambridge Farm to School is organizing the event, with a goal to reach not only the Cambridge schools, but also the broader Cambridge community.
Cambridge Farm to School is a volunteer-led, nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote healthy nutrition and fosters connection to real food through education and practice, with a focus on community and the environment.
“We wanted to do a community event fundraiser, and there was a want from the public for this, and so we thought this was the perfect opportunity for us to also bring all the things Cambridge Farm to School encompasses,” said the group’s president, Jacy Eckerman. “Plus, we want to be community oriented.”
Kicking off the morning is a 5-mile run. Participants can run or walk the trail through CamRock County Park Area 1.
Starting at 11 a.m., there will be plenty of activities that kids can enjoy, including a reused arts tent. At a variety of stations, kids can create different projects using things like CD’s and DVD’s, toilet paper tubes, fishing line and more. Eckerman has asked the community to donate these items and more to help stock up for the stations.
“Basically, what’s in your junk drawer,” Eckerman said.
There will also be a station sponsored by PleasanTime Child Care center where kids can paint and decorate pumpkins made from recycled products.
The Fall Festival will highlight the group’s Chef in the Classroom Series offered in the Cambridge schools. At the concessions stands, people can buy three different recipes featured in Chef in the Classroom Series.
Eckerman said Chef Gene Gowan tries to connect the food he is preparing to the different subjects that children learn in school. “He also talks about where food comes from and really tries to get kids to think about ingredients,” Eckerman added.
On the menu is a recipe that includes spinach tortellini, Blue Jay pasta, and sister succotash.
Selling the chef’s recipes is a way for kids to bring healthy eating home to their families, Eckerman said.
“The community actually gets to taste what the kids taste, so hopefully their parents will want to make it more often,” Eckerman said.
There will also be a chili cook off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with different chili categories that community members will be able to taste and vote for. The winning team or chef will get half of the money from dollar bills placed in their bucket of votes.
Eckerman said people should “just enjoy the community” during the revamped Fall Festival. “It’s a community event, people will be there, and I think it’ll just be fun to see people and do things,” Eckerman added.
Cambridge Farm to School needs help to smoothly orchestrate the fundraiser. There is a Google sign-up sheet on the group’s website where volunteers can sign up for specific stations or shifts based on their schedule.
For more information, go to cambridgef2s.com