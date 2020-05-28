MEGHAN BOLGER
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Cross country, basketball, and softball.
Favorite sports moment: Winning regionals for basketball senior year and state cross country freshman year.
Favorite school subject: Social studies
Post high school plans: I will be attending UW-Madison
Song you’re listening to right now: Good Grief by Bastille
Favorite place to eat: Panera Bread
I like competing against: Deerfield
Motto/saying: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
