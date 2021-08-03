A committee formed to review plans to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station should narrowly focus on that building project, the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission says.
The commission on July 29 formally adopted a mission statement for its Building Review Committee. It limits the committee’s job to reviewing plans that were based on a needs assessment completed in January 2020, that led to 5 simultaneous local municipal referendums in April 2021 to fund the $6.5 million cost.
The Cambridge fire and EMS departments have long been cooperatively run by five area municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills. The five towns and villages split annual costs based on their equalized values. They had proposed to split the cost of the $6.5 million station expansion, but that project did not go forward when April 6 referendums failed in Cambridge, Oakland and Christiana. Referendums passed on April 6 in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
The committee was subsequently formed to try to bring a more palatable proposal back to voters.
Recently, some concern has arisen that the committee, formed in May, was straying to other topics.
Division has subsequently arisen between those who say tight focus is needed on expanding the building and others who argue that the topics that have come up are relevant to the question of whether to proceed with the expansion, or to consider alternative options including consolidating with other area fire and EMS departments.
The adopted mission statement reads:
“The committee’s mission and purpose are to review the existing architectural plans and with meaningful consideration given to the community-developed Needs Assessment, gather information and offer construction recommendations, changes, additions, or omissions, while striving towards a viable community safety facility. We will do this through quality construction, and cost-effective facility use. Our duty is to support the first responders, fire suppression and emergency medical services in committing to this important project and seeing it to final form. Building on this mission, the committee membership will identify a building model to support the elected Fire Commission in their duty to direct and govern our brave men and women in the fire and EMS service facility.”
Fire Chief Terry Johnson, after reading the proposed mission statement out loud to the commission, said the wording about supporting fire and EMS personnel is important.
“We really need a strong statement from the commission, and from the community, backing,” those two departments, Johnson said.
A matter that did not come up at the July 29 meeting was a request from the committee to study contracting with a private EMS service, rather than having a municipally-run EMS.
The Building Review Committee voted unanimously on July 8 to recommend to the commission that it consider doing an EMS privatization study.
A July 27 letter shared with the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent, written by Kris Breunig, a Cambridge Village Board representative to the Building Review Committee, asked that the commission “take the unanimous recommendation serious and at minimum arrange for a Commission hearing that would allow all members to interview possible providers.”
Breunig also asked in the letter that Cambridge area EMS union negotiations that have been underway be put on hold until the privatization question is settled.
Breunig said he was “disappointed” that his requests were not included on the commission’s July 29 agenda.
The fire and EMS commission next meets Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge.