Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics records 12 personal-best scores, ninth at Dodgeville Invitational

DODGEVILLE -- The Jefferson/Cambridge gymnastics team finished ninth with 119.25 points at Saturday's Dodgeville Invitational.
J/C scored 31.225 on the balance beam, 32.425 in the floor exercise, 30.75 on vault and 25.05 in the uneven bars.
Senior Eden Harstford took sixth in the vault with a score of 8.45 to medal. Harstford was 10th in the all-around with a personal-record mark of 32.6, posting scores of 8.725 in the floor exercise, 8.325 in the balance beam (good for ninth) and 7.1 in the uneven bars.
Junior Alex Ostopowicz was 19th in the all-around competition with a score of 31.2, good for a PR. She scored 8.55 in the floor exercise, 8.0 in the balance beam, 7.6 in the vault and 7.05 in the uneven bars.
All told, Jefferson/Cambridge totaled 12 personal-best scores.
"I am very proud of these girls for all the hard work they have put in this season," Jefferson gymnastics coach Kayla Miller said. "They deserved each score they got, and I hope it will bring them confidence in the upcoming meets. Despite getting a season high on beam, we counted some falls that we will continue to work on over the next couple weeks."
J/C hosts Elkhorn on Senior Night Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Team scores: Dodgeville co-op 133, Platteville co-op 131.,325, Viroqua 130.15, Baraboo 127.7, Southwestern co-op 127.275, Prairie du Chien co-op 126.225, River Valley co-op 126.175, Sauk Prairie 123.8, Jefferson/Cambridge 119.25, Whitewater 108.475, Westby 104.725.