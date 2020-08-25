CAMBRIDGE
Thursday, Aug. 27: Safe at home class
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class before school starts on Aug. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School library, 802 W. Water Street. This class is for children ages 9-13, to teach them to be safe at home, including safe habits, preventing unsafe situations and what to do during emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. Masks required. If the class exceeds ten children, CAP will add online classes to accommodate. Register online at cambridgecap.net.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Kaleidoscope Fibers live
Kaleidoscope Fibers, a Cambridge knitting store, is hosting a Facebook Live event on Sept. 10 from 5-6 p.m. to answer questions about yarns and projects, show customers the shop virtually and socialize with patrons.
Friday, Sept. 18: Bell Joy Ride
There will be a small, socially-distanced group bike ride at CamRock County Park on Sept. 18 at 5:15 p.m. The group will meet at CamRock 2 near the playground, and leave at 5:30 p.m. The ride is hosted by Bell Joy Ride, a Madison-based women’s mountain biking group, and is open to riders of all levels 18 and older. Riders need a Dane County trail pass, and should bring their own bike, helmet, mask and other gear. Social distancing will be followed, masks will be worn when not on the bike, and if more than ten participants, riders will break into smaller groups.
2020 Storywalk
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a storywalk this summer, as part of its summer library program. Pages from the book “How to draw a dragon,” by Douglas Florian will be displayed in downtown Cambridge through Aug. 31.
DIY Crafts
Anew Vintage Dream, a design studio in Cambridge, is holding virtual DIY arts and crafts tutorials for a new project every week on their Facebook page every Thursday night at 5 p.m.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday through Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Saturday, Oct. 3: St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is having its annual fall dinner as a carry-out only dinner in early October. Patrons can pre-order a meal from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran by Sept. 20, to be picked up from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Community members should submit orders at the St. Paul’s website at stpll.org. The church will be serving turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls and pie. The cost is $10 per meal, and can be paid for with a check or at a PayPal link on the website.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent compiles a weekly list of online activities, resources and events. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
