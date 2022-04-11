At upcoming annual meeting, Oakland town residents could override failed station referendum

Oakland town residents have an opportunity at their April 19 annual meeting to either let the result of a failed station expansion referendum stand or to vote to override it.
Referendums to fund portions of a $6.3 million Cambridge area fire and EMS station expansion passed on April 5 in the town of Christiana and village of Cambridge. Town of Oakland voters, however, on April 5 shot down a referendum to fund their portion of the proposed project cost.
With all precincts reporting in Dane and Jefferson counties, the results were:
Town of Christiana
Yes 196 (60.9%)
No 126 (39.1%)
Village of Cambridge
Yes 289 (53.3%)
No 253 (46.6%)
Town of Oakland
No 526 (55%)
Yes 420 (43.9%)
Voters in four of the five municipalities that would fund the project have now okayed it. Voters in the town of Lake Mills and village of Rockdale approved referendums in April 2021
Approval by Oakland town residents at the April 19 annual meeting would be the final piece of the puzzle, allowing the project to move forward.
Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner acknowledged this week that the next step is in the hands of town residents.
April 19 "is the electors' meeting and they can bring up anything they deem important. I only facilitate," Kapsner said.
The annual meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the town hall, N4450 County Highway A. It will be followed by the regular town board meeting. The annual meeting agenda will include the swearing of town board members, a review of the town's financial audit, and setting the date for the 2023 annual meeting, Kapsner said.
It’s a scenario similar to what arose following the failure of the station referendum the first time it was brought before Oakland town residents in April 2021.
Oakland residents packed their 2021 annual meeting at the town garage, two weeks after that failed referendum.
Town officials had said prior to that annual meeting that the fire and EMS station would not appear on the agenda nor on the town board agenda immediately afterward. However, town residents could have demanded during the meeting that it be added and a vote be taken.
Town residents didn't ultimately demand that, however, in 2021.
The five municipalities were proposed this year to divide the $6.3 million cost of expanding the station on West Main Street in Cambridge from its current 9,000 square feet to about 23,000 square feet.
Cambridge had been proposed to contribute about $1.57 million, Christiana about $1.2 million, Oakland about $3.1 million, Rockdale about $156,000 and the town of Lake Mills about $220,000.
The estimated annual tax impact to property owners, per $100,000 of assessed value for 20 years, was expected to be $61 in Cambridge, $51 in Oakland, $66 in Rockdale and $6 in Lake Mills.
Christiana was to see no individual impact on property owners, with its cost planned to be covered by shared revenue payments it receives from a power plant located in the town.