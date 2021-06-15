You have permission to edit this article.
Regional Track and Field

Cambridge boys win Deerfield regional

Junior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 4.93 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:43.05

Eli Stein of Cambridge competes in the discus in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

DEERFIELD — Cambridge’s boys track and field team won the Deerfield regional while the girls team finished tenth on Monday.

Top four finishers advanced to sectional competition.

Junior Zach Huffman won the 1,600 meter run in 5 minutes, 4.93 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:43.05.

Ray Bach of Deerfield competes in the high jump in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

Senior Spencer Davis won the discus (127 feet, 11 inches) while junior Eli Stein placed third (123-5).

Senior Ryan Lund won the shot put (46-8).

Senior Dale Yerges was second in the 110 high hurdles (16.12) and third in the 300 hurdles (42.69).

Ray Bach of Deerfield competes in the high jump in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

Senior Jonathan Jones was third in the pole vault (11-6).

Senior Liam Brown took second in the 3,200 in 11:08.90. Senior Jack Nikolay took second in the 1,600 (5:11.52).

Gillian Thompson of Cambridge runs in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

The 3,200 relay team of Nikolay, Luke Knutson, Logan Knutson and senior Austin Trewyn-Colvin took second in 9:23.79. The 400 relay team of Jones, juniors Aiden Schroeder and Sully Schlieckau and senior Kris Holmes took second in 46.94.

Jonathon Jones of Cambridge competes in the high jump in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

For the Blue Jay girls, freshman Mara Brown took second in the 400 (1:04.62) and the 800 (2:32.86) and fourth in the high jump (4-10). Sophomore Gillian Thompson was fourth in the 400 (1:06.49).

Deerfield’s boys finished third with 78 points.

The 3,200 relay team of freshman Martin Kimmel, sophomore Kalob Kimmel, freshman Cody Curtis and senior James Connely won in 9:09.88.

Hallie Hefel of Deerfield runs in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

Senior Ray Bach won the pole vault (12-6).

Regoli was fourth in the 1,600 (5:22.54).

Junior Dayton Lasack took second in the 300 hurdles. (42.01) and third in the 110 high hurdles (16.47).

Sophomore Mason Betthauser was fourth in the long jump (18-1 1/2).

Junior Vince Mancheski took fourth in the shot put (41-5 1/2).

Deerfield’s girls placed third with 69.5 points.

Sophomore Steffi Siewert won the 100 meter dash in 12.75 and the 200 in 26.64.

Senior Hailie Hefel was third in the 100 (13.62).

The 400 relay team of freshman Ella Arenz, Hefel, Siewert and senior Hailey Thompson took second in 54.80. Sophomore Abby Grosvold was third in the 100 hurdles (19.41).

Hallie Hefel of Deerfield competes in the triple jump in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

Boys — Team scores: Cambridge 134.5; Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 95; Deerfield 78; Princeton/Green Lake 71; Palmyra-Eagle 62; Markesan 56; Fall River 49; Pardeeville 48.5; Rio 38; Madison Country Day 22; Waterloo 20; Johnson Creek 20.

Team scores: Rio 115; Markesan 77; Deerfield 69.5; 4, Madison Country Day 67; 5, Johnson Creek 66.5; 6, Waterloo 48; 7, Princeton/Green Lake 45.5; 8, Cambria-Friesland/Randolph 45; Fall River 39; Cambridge 37.5; Palmyra-Eagle 34; Pardeeville 30.

Spencer Davis of Cambridge competes in the discus in regional track and field competition at Deerfield on June 14. 

