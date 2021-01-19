Mayah Holzhueter’s last-minute heroics propelled Cambridge to a 43-42 victory in a thrilling Capitol South Conference girls basketball game played Jan. 12 at Knoblauch Gymnasium.

Mayah Holzhueter’s 3-pointer with a minute left and free throw with 3 seconds remaining allowed Cambridge to earn the come-from-behind victory.

The Pirates took a 41-37 lead on a Skyler Powers layup with 2:39 remaining, but a layup by the Blue Jays’ Saveea Freeland brought the score to two. Holzhueter then knocked down her one and only 3-pointer of the night giving Cambridge a one-point lead with 1 minute remaining.

Sophia Schneider was fouled on the subsequent possession and the sophomore made 1-of-2 free throws tying the score at 42 with :42.9 to go, but again Holzhueter came up big, making the second of two double-bonus free throws with :03 to go for the game winner.

Holzhueter finished with a game-high 20 points and Freeland added 11.

Schneider led the Pirates with 15 points and Julia Asik finished with 11.

Cambridge made just 3-of-14 free throws, but Holzhueter made the most important one.

CAMBRIDGE 43, WATERLOO 42

Waterloo 22 20 — 42

Cambridge 20 23 — 43

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 5 2-4 15, Powers 3 1-2 8, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 3 3-5 11, Huebner 1 1-2 3. Totals — 14 7-13 42.

Cambridge — Downing 0 1-2 1, Roidt 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 9 1-6 20, Stenklyft 2 0-0 5, Schmude 1 0-2 2, Freeland 5 1-4 11. Totals — 19 3-14 43.

3-point goals — W 7 (Schneider 3, Asik 2, Powers 1, Jaehnke 1); C 2 (Holzhueter 1, Stenklyft 1). Total fouls — W 15; C 14.

