REGIONAL
April 8: COVID-19
Vaccine Town Hall
Public Health Madison & Dane County will be hosting a virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, April 8 at 6 p.m. over video conferencing. The session will feature a panel of experts to address common vaccine concerns, and update viewers on the distribution process in Dane County. Pre-register for the town hall at https://cityofmadison.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_oedpqgBhQoG3TtgAcmLblw.
April 14: Jefferson County Soil Builders Field Day
Jefferson County farmers have created a new farmer-led coalition: the Jefferson County Soil Builders. The group will collaborate on how to improve soil quality, build sustainability and share their experiences with conservation and other farming practices. In March, the Soil Builders developed a mission statement and plan of action and set their first field day for April 14. The field day April 14 will feature three soil pits to demonstrate soil tilth. It will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of County Road Q and West Road, 2.5 miles north of the town of Milford. Watch for signs for parking. The event is free but registration is appreciated by calling the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department at (920) 674-7110. More information is on Facebook at @JeffersonCountySoilBuilders.
CAMBRIDGE
April 2-15: Poetry stroll
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a poetry stroll in the month of April, in honor of National Poetry Month. From Friday April 2 to Thursday, April 15, participants can pick up a map at the library, 101 Spring Water Alley, and follow a route with posted poems around downtown Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-3900
.April 10: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on April 10 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
April 13: Cambridge 4-H presentation
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a virtual version of its Third Thursday program, partnering with Cambridge 4-H to lead activities each month. A 4-H member will lead a presentation on Tuesday, April 13, which will be posted on the library’s website and social media pages. More information: (608) 423-3900.
April 14: CAP Volunteer and Job Fair
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a volunteer and job fair on Wednesday, April 14 at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The fair will share opportunities to volunteer or work at CAP, with both drop-in and scheduled interviews. Participants should sign up for a time slot at www.signupgenius.com/go/ 60B0C4CAEA82CA7F58-jobfair.
April 14: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
April 16: Parent’s Night Out
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an egg decorating party and movie for April’s Parent’s Night Out on Friday, April 16 from 6:30-9 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The cost is $10 per child in grades 4K-5. Pre-register at www.cambridgecap.net.
April 24: Lake Ripley Management District fundraiser
The Lake Ripley Management District is partnering with Pizza Ranch for a bake-at-home pizza fundraiser from April 24 to May 8 at 8 p.m. The district is selling $10 frozen pizzas to be baked at home. Pick up pizzas you ordered on Saturday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Town Hall, N4450 County Road A. Proceeds will benefit restoration projects at the district’s preserve. Order at https://pizzaranchorder.com/towndrop/741802.
April 28: Wednesday Wake Up
The Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The group will meet April 14 and April 28 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
April 29: Downtown Shop Hop
Local businesses in downtown Cambridge are holding a Shop Hop event on Thursday, April 29 from 5-9 p.m. Participants can visit area businesses, collect prizes from each location, and collect stamps on a passport to win raffle prizes. Tickets are $20 per person, and include a goodie bag. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Cambridge Area Resource Team. Participating businesses include: Cambridge Market, Premiere Couture, The Garment Shop, Mary Kay consultant Tobi Bolt, Rowe Pottery, Plans in Paradise, Avid Gardener, Anew Vintage Dream, Details Boutique, Revive Salt Room & Sauna, Amanda Reed Skin Care, Little Joys Childrens boutique, Ruby Rose Gallery and others. Masks are required and public health orders will be followed.
April 29: Dementia Care program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is hosting a session with the county’s Dementia Care Specialist on Thursday, April 29 at 12 p.m. virtually. The session will cover what dementia is, what causes it and what resources are available in Jefferson County. Pre-register for the session and receive meeting access by calling (920) 675-4035 or emailing HeatherJ@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
DEERFIELD
April 7: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 7 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.April 12: DCC Fish Fry
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go fish fry fundraiser at the Pickle Tree, 625 S. Main Street., on April 12 from 4:30-7 p.m. DCC will begin taking orders online and over the phone beginning April 5. Order deadline is April 12 at noon. On the menu is boiled cod or chicken tenders with fries or baked potatoes. More information: www.dccenter.org. Deerfield Lions Club Flower Sale
To order a fresh cut bouquet, arranged by Avid Gardener in Cambridge, contact a Lion’s Club member or pre-order at https://deerfieldlions.org, beginning March 1. $20 per bouquet with drive-thru pickup at Nelson Young Lumber at 209 North Main Street, Deerfield on Tuesday, April 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. More information is on the Deerfield Lions Club Facebook page or email: deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.