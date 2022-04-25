Grace Brattlie hits a walk-off single as Deerfield softball takes sole possession of first place in the Trailways South with wins against Horicon and Williams Bay

In a doubleheader against Horicon, the number two ranked team in Division 4, the Deerfield softball team pulled off a sweep on Saturday, April 23. That jumped the Demons into sole possession of first place in the Trailways-South Conference with a record of 8-2 overall and 8-0 in conference play.
“It’s hard to beat Horicon twice in one year because they’re a darn good team. Roger Schliewe has been around for a long time, he knows the game inside and out, and these ladies should be proud. They beat a very good team,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Mack.
The Demons were seventh in the Wisconsin Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association Division 4 rankings released on Wednesday, April 20.
Deerfield 10, Horicon 5 (Game Two) In the second game of the doubleheader, the Demons used a four-run first inning to take a lead they would not relinquish, winning 10-5.
In the top of the first, freshman Cora Nelson hit a double that scored junior Grace Brattlie. Junior Addison Kapral then drove in Nelson on a single and senior Morgan Mack hit a two-run homer, giving the Demons a 4-0 lead.
Nelson hit a two-run triple in the fourth and Kapral drove in a run on a groundout, extending the lead to 7-0. Junior Karlee Berge added an insurance run in the top of the fifth and Kapral hit an RBI double in the top of the sixth.
Nelson and Kapral each recorded three RBIs, while Mack finished with two.
Deerfield 4 0 0 3 1 2 0 — 10 13 1
Horicon 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 — 5 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Mack (W; 7-7-5-2-2-1); H: Gibbs (L; 7-13-10-8-3-0).
Leading hitters — D: Nelson 3x4 (3B, 2B), M. Mack 3x4 (HR), Kapral 2x4 (2B); H: Reinwald HR (2 2B).
Deerfield 8, Horicon 7 (Game One)
Junior Grace Brattlie hit a walk-off single in a four-run seventh inning, giving the Demons an 8-7 win against Horicon on Saturday, April 23.
“They didn’t fold that last inning which was huge. We’re a young team, our whole infield is made up of freshmen, but the girls stepped up and did what they had to do to win,” said Mack.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Demons tied the game as freshman Cora Nelson and junior Addison Kapral drove in a pair of runs.
Horicon scored a run in the second and added two more runs in the top of the fourth. Junior Karlee Berge scored freshman Addison Klein and freshman Saige LaChance drove in Berge on a bunt, cutting the lead to 5-4.
Horicon padded the lead with a run in the sixth and seventh innings, taking a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the frame.
Kapral led off the inning with a single and senior Morgan Mack doubled to put runners on second and third base. After a strikeout, Berge and freshman Chloe Moore cut the lead to 7-6 with RBI singles.
“They want to learn, they want to get better, they want to get pushed and they’re getting pushed. This game was very stressful for the freshman and they knew Horicon was ranked number two in the state, but they hunkered down and did it,” said Mack.
LaChance filled the bags full of Demons after reaching on an infield single and Deerfield tied the game after freshman Rylee Betthauser was hit by a pitch. Brattlie hit the winner, taking the pitch to right field.
Horicon 2 1 0 2 0 1 1 — 7 10 7
Deerfield 2 0 0 2 0 0 4 — 8 10 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Mack (W; 7-9-7-4-1-1), H: Gibbs (L; 6.2-12-8-5-2-0).
Leading hitters — D: Brattlie 2x5 (2B), Berge 1x4; H: Bushkie 2x4 (3B), Reinwald 2x4 (2B).
Deerfield vs Williams Bay Doubleheader
Deerfield swept a doubleheader against Williams Bay on Thursday, April 21, winning the first game 8-2 and the second game 19-1.
Deerfield 19, Williams Bay 1 (Game Two)
Every Demons player recorded at least one hit in Deerfield’s 19-1 win over Williams Bay.
Junior Grace Brattlie and freshman Saige LaChance each hit a home run. Freshman Lydia Mack and Brattlie both recorded three RBIs.
Senior Morgan Mack pitched three innings, striking out four.
Deerfield 6 6 7 X X X X — 19 17 1
Williams Bay 1 0 0 X X X — 1 2 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 3-2-1-0-4-0).
Leading hitters — D: Nelson 3x4 (3B), Brattlie 2x4 (HR), LaChance HR, M. Mack 3x4.
Deerfield 8, Williams Bay 2 (Game One)
After Williams Bay tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third inning, Deerfield pulled away with six unanswered runs to win 8-2.
Junior Addison Kapral, freshman Cora Nelson and senior Morgan Mack each recorded an RBI. Mack pitched a complete game on the mound, striking out 10.
Williams Bay 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 0
Deerfield 1 1 0 1 2 3 0 X — 8 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 7-6-2-1-10-0).
Leading hitters — D: Nelson 3x4 (2B), Moore 1x2, L. Mack 1x3.