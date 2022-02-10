The city of Monona’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion workgroup is continuing its efforts in the new year, working to shape recommendations for the city about ways to become more a inclusive community.
Jayson Chung, the chair of the workgroup, shared an update with the Monona City Council about equity efforts on Feb. 7.
“This is such a broad area to explore,” Chung said, because it “touches every phase of life. We’re going to try to let you know what steps forward we think are the most important to take because in the end we all know, we’re only able to take a certain number of steps at once.”
Chung said the workgroup has tailored its discussions to specifically addressing challenges posed by racism in the city. The workgroup is hoping that Monona can become a more diverse community longterm, and become more supportive.
Chung said the workgroup has divided its efforts into four different sections – evaluating city operations, addressing and evolving community attitudes, building support for families of color in Monona and building cultural and business practices.
Chung added that one important component of DEI is the concept of belonging, and building community. The workgroup has added belonging to its charge, and to its name.
Some ideas Chung shared from the group included building a support network for local families of color to build connections; setting quantitative goals for the number of diverse artists and performers are used at city events; creating a minority-owned business directory; highlighting minority-owned businesses; creating educational sessions to teach residents about DEIB;
creating templates for the city to follow regarding housing and transportation policy and accessibility standards; increasing diversity in city government; creating a website to house DEIB information; holding a community-wide survey and more.
Chung said that any of these ideas would require additional development to implement, but the committee is generating plenty of ideas and ways to move forward.
“Younger parents are more and more very explicitly look for more diverse” communities, he said. It’s “imperative for the wellbeing of Monona’s future to grow into a more diverse community.”
Alder Kathy Thomas asked about bringing church networks into some of these efforts.