Thirty years. Can it really be that long?
Monday marked the day my professional career as a sports writer began three decades ago, and to say a lot has happened during that time would be a colossal understatement.
The thousands of student-athletes I have covered, and their parents that I have met, have all been part of my professional family. I’ve endured technology changes, from the early days of Microtech computer monitors to today’s MacBook Pro laptop. From fax machines to emails. And the boom of social media, with Twitter, Instagram and Facebook being the lifeblood of today’s communication, I’ve survived it all.
I, like many, also am currently suffering through the biggest pandemic the universe has ever encountered, coronavirus.
While I still can remember a lot of things, some of those memories are beginning to fade. But those that I do recall, and the people I have met along the way, have earned a special place in my heart.
The summer of 1990 I was at the crossroads in my life; I didn’t know if I would return to college or choose to get a full-time job. I was helping coach the Jefferson American Legion baseball team and on a car ride home from that Class AA state tournament in Sparta, I had a conversation with the sports editor of the Daily Jefferson County Union, John Close. Little did I know that my professional foundation would be laid a few days later as he asked me to cover a football game between my alma mater, Jefferson, and Whitnall.
And that’s where it all began.
For the next three-plus years I was the head assistant sports writer at the DU, covering and falling in love with high school and small-college athletics.
Then, in the winter of 1994, I was presented an opportunity to become a sports editor of my very own newspaper. Over the next quarter century I had the pleasure of watching some of the finest athletes and teams Jefferson County has ever produced, all right in the “backyard” of where I grew up.
There were numerous big games, conference championships, state tournaments and even state championship teams that I was there to witness first-hand, too many of them to list. But one in particular stands out, and to this day has been the pinnacle event of my writing career.
In 1991, just a year after I had gotten my feet wet within this business, I was given the beat of covering the Jefferson football team. Week-in and week-out the Eagles destroyed every opponent in their path, reaching the state finals for the first — and to this day only — time in program history. On a frigid November night, Jefferson, the team I had played for just five years earlier, won the Division 3 state championship defeating Spooner, 20-16, at Camp Randall Stadium.
I also enjoyed being the beat writer/photographer for several UW-Whitewater athletic teams, covering national titles in football, men’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.
My professional path took a bit of a turn in 2017, when I accepted the job as sports editor of The Star, a bi-weekly newspaper in Sun Prairie. To say my first year in Sun Prairie gave me something to write about would be another grave understatement; the football, boys basketball and boys cross country teams all reached the WIAA state tournament, while the girls cross country and softball teams won Division 1 championships.
I’ve also witnessed first-hand some of the more memorable events in Wisconsin sports history: The Green Bay Packers winning the NFC championship, Ron Dayne breaking the NCAA rushing record, Paul Molitor’s number retirement with the Milwaukee Brewers, and the final game ever played in the University of Wisconsin baseball program’s history.
While things are a bit out of sorts right now, I do know they will return to some sense of normalcy one day.
And, like I have for the last 30 years, I will be there to write about it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.