Punch bowls may not come back after COVID-19.
The hundreds of hands that touch a punch bowl over the course of an hours-long party may seal its doom.
They may go the way of the butane-powered curling iron I flew to Europe with just before the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists attacks.
At the time, the curling iron’s practicality was brilliant. You could use it around the world without having to plug it in. The cartridges were sold at any big box pharmacy or retail store.
I still have that curling iron. Cartridges for it haven’t been sold in decades.
It’s just an odd relic in the back of the bathroom closet, that my children have asked about, that reminds me of as simpler time. I’ve never been able to put it in the donation box.
It’s something from the “Before Time.”
Six months into the global COVID-19 pandemic, we are now profoundly changed enough that references to a modern “Before Time” are slipping into conversations and media accounts.
That’s got a chilling, post-apocalyptic feel.
It speaks to some things remaining altered for a very long time, and other things never returning.
Home cooking, I believe, is profoundly changing.
After months of making do with whatever’s in the pantry, we’ve rekindled the culinary resilience of our Great-Depression-era great-grandmothers. Cake with just four of the six listed ingredients and one experimental substitution? We got this.
Some permanent changes may be hastened by the pandemic’s impact on business.
Will this be the moment when buffet restaurants become a memory?
And what of food-based community events? Are they, too, poised to disappear?
Family-style church suppers? Public chili tastings? Downtown Christmas cookie walks?
Will these, too, be relegated to a COVID-19 “Before Time?”
Schools are guaranteed to look different in the fall, of course, including the set-up of classrooms.
Rather than facing students as they have for centuries, teachers’ desks may now face away, toward the front of the room.
Will the children of today talk wistfully about time when you could look up to catch a teacher smiling at you from behind their own, larger desk? Before everything, literally, flipped?
Offices, too, are likely to change.
Will architects send us all back into individual closeted spaces, with doors that close to keep out viruses and coworkers alike?
And at home, even post-vaccine, will we be less inclined to host parties simply because we’re of the habit? Will second-hand stores be flooded by crockpots, chafing pans, fancy pizza servers and countertop beverage chillers we no longer use, all relics of a “Before Time?”
Hugs and handshakes, I’m confident, will come back. Human beings need that interaction.
But our preferences for most everything else may permanently shift.
Butane curling irons never regained popularity after Sept. 11, 2001. They were left on the scrap heap of that era’s “Before Time.”
Punch bowls may now be headed out, too.
