VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, May 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Connector Trail Ad-hoc Committee

Thursday, May 28, 9:30 a.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Village Board

Monday, June 8, 7 p.m., teleconference

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION

Station Building Committee

Thursday, May 28, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, June 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Ripley Management District

Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m.

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Tuesday, June 8, 7 p.m.

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

Scchool Board Commiteee of the Whole

Monday, June 8, 5 p.m.

Scchool Board

Monday, June 15, 6:30 p.m.

