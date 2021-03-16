Developer offers revised vision for Deerfield apartments

A McFarland developer has reworked its plan for multi-family housing on Deerfield’s south side, with more of a townhouse feel that it says better meshes with the surrounding neighborhood.
Brian Spanos and Brett Rieman, of Lakestone Properties, brought their revised proposal to a March 15 meeting of Deerfield’s Planning Commission/Economic Development Committee.
They’re now proposing that the market-rate Autumn Wood Apartments on Autumn Wood Parkway consist of 5 buildings with 12 units each, for a total of 60 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedrooms apartments.
Spanos and Rieman said the hope, pending needed village approvals and potential tax incremental finance assistance, is to break ground by fall.
They said they would likely start by constructing two buildings and add to that based on the market response.
In each of the buildings, eight units would be on the second floor and four on the first floor. The remaining ground floor space would be garages. Each unit would have its own private garage and private entry, with private staircases to the second floor. No elevators are planned.
There would also be some surface parking.
The plans no longer include indoor common spaces but Lakestone Properties envisions outdoor common areas and private patios. The buildings would also overlook a nearby pond.
“The pond is such a huge attraction to the area, we want to make sure (residents) can take advantage of it,” Rieman said.
Compared to the earlier plans, much less of the three-acre site would be taken up by buildings allowing for more green space. The previous proposal included 3 buildings of 20 and 30 units each, for a total of 70 apartments.
The revised a density “lends itself better to the neighborhood,” Rieman said. “There are more buildings but they are smaller and more spread out; we thought that would be appealing.”
Lakestone Properties recently closed on the purchase of the land. Spanos said the hope is to now design something “that we would be proud of and that the village would be proud of.”
They shared with the committee images of similar apartment projects in Dane County they hope to emulate, including Bergamont in Oregon and Catalina Crossing in McFarland.
Spanos said one upcoming step will be a meeting with residents of the existing neighborhood, to ensure their comfort level.
Spanos and Rieman said they expect the size of the units to be 1,100 to 1,200 square feet for a 2-bedroom, 800 to 850 square feet for a 1-bedroom and 550 to 600 square feet for a studio.
They said they’ll bring more floor plan specifics to the committee’s April meeting.
Committee member Jeff Quamme said he was pleased with the changes.
“I like this much better. I think it fits the neighborhood really well,” Quamme said.
Zoning and TIFIn order to include studio-size apartments, the village would have to update its zoning code, which doesn’t currently allow units that small.
The committee expects to further discuss that update in April.
The committee, meanwhile, voted unanimously to recommend to the village board that a new tax incremental finance district be created that includes the proposed Autumn Wood Apartments.
The new TIF district #7 would essentially replace the village’s TIF district #4, over a nearly identical geographical footprint. The committee voted on March 15 to dissolve TIF district #4, that hasn’t performed well over its lifetime. The best option is to start new, committee members said.
The creation of a new TIF district requires village board approval and approval from a joint review board with representatives from the village, Deerfield school district, Dane County and Madison college.
Lakestone Properties is interested in TIF funding. Greg Johnson, of financial consultant Ehlers, Inc., told the committee that the developer has submitted an initial TIF proposal.
Johnson said he expects to present a feasibility report on creation of the new TIF district, and further discuss Lakestone Property’s TIF request, at the committee’s April meeting.
Committee members said the hope is to finalize creation of the new TIF district by July. It would have a 20-year life, and any cost incurred with its setup could be paid for over the long-term as part of the TIF. It would be a mixed-use district, with residential and commercial sites.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.