DHS Forensics wins conference

The Deerfield High School forensics team won first place at its conference meet in early February, and is advancing to the District meet in mid-March.
The DHS forensics team competed in a virtual Southern Trailways Conference meet hosted by Rio High School on Feb. 1. The team took first place in the conference out of six schools.
Four students also earned conference champion gold medals. Those students were Hailey Thompson in the moments in history category, Laura Bush in public address, Kaleb Regoli in radio speaking and Lydia Berryman in solo humorous acting.
The forensics team also competed in an asynchronous Sub District meet on Feb. 17.
Students Dani Ament, Hailey Thompson, Lily Moynihan, Laura Bush, Jackson Drobac, Kaleb Regoli and Lydia Berryman advanced to the district competition on March 16. These students earned two scores or 16 or more points on Feb. 17 to advance.
Members of the team are Dani Ament, Hailey Thompson, Laura Bush, Mackenzie Hunt, Lydia Berryman, Lily Moynihan, Jackson Drobac and Kaleb Regoli.
