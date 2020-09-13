POYNETTE — Zach Huffman won for the second time in three races, as did the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team taking top honors at the Poynette Invitational on Sept. 10.
The United ran away from the field with 28 points, well ahead of runner-up Poynette (73) and Capitol Conference foe Watertown Luther Prep, which placed third with 86.
““The boys had to push themselves since in the session we ran in, we didn't have much competition. Results were then compiled from the various sessions throughout the afternoon,” said D/C coach Matt Polzin.
Huffman won for the second time this season, outdistancing the field at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in 17 minutes, 21.94 seconds.
“ He is in very good shape right now, but we need to make sure he keeps improving,” said Polzin of Huffman, who also won the season-opening Palmyra-Eagle Invite. “Hoping to have some races coming up where he gets pushed a bit.”
Also registering top-10 finishes were senior Liam Brown (3rd, 18:20.70), freshman Martin Kimmel (7th, 18:41.36) and senior Jack Nikolay (10th, 19:07.59).
“The course was very rainy and soggy, probably ran slower than most years,” Polzin said.
Sophomore Kalob Kimmel capped off the D/C scoring after placing 20th in 19:46.36.
Also running at Shepherds Meadow wer Carter Brown (27th, 20:05.59), Eric Staszak (36th, 20:41.59), Austin Trewyn-Colvin (40th, 21:00.44), Cody Curtis (42nd, 21:06.48), Tobias Arenz (44th, 21:17.22), Robert Thompson (49th, 21:25.27), Pierce Manning (57th, 21:44.35), Kaleb Regoli (65th, 22:29.08), Nicholas Wilfong (74th, 23:47.76), Sam Thompson (75th, 23:51.76), Clay Heinlein (77th, 23:54.11), Trevor Leto (93rd, 25:15.49), Riley Schneider (108th, 27:17.06) and Luke Knudson (110th, 27:41.20).
GIRLS
The Deerfield/Cambridge girls placed fifth with 118 points.
Juniors Mara Brown and Maggie Schmude each had top-10 finishes. Brown was 11th (23:14.97) while Schmude was 17th (23:47.63).
“Mara Brown and Maggie Schmude were able to chase down the slower boys (girls started 1 minute after the boys) so that helped push them,” said Polzin.
Also scoring for the D/C girls were Gilliam Thompson (35th, 25:23.79), Kamryn Meskis (36th, 25:27.84) and Erika Lund (57th, 27:24.52).
Also representing Deerfield/Cambridge were Mackenzie Hunt (62nd, 28:25.01) and Ilsa Lund (91st, 32:36.61).
Lake Mills won the team title, while Poynette senior Katelyn Chadwick was the meet champion with a winning time of 19:29.59.
UP NEXT
Deerfield/Cambridge will compete in the Rio Invitational Friday at 5:30 p.m.
POYNETTE INVITE
Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 28, Poynette 73, Watertown Luther Prep 86 Marshall 92, Palmyra-Eagle 124, Lake Mills 178, Rio/Fall River 196, Waterloo 203, Johnson Creek 203.
Boys top 5: 1. Huffman, DC, 17:21.94; 2. Finger, Dod, 17:44.67; 3. Brown, DC, 18:20.70; 4. Finkbeiner, WLP, 18:29.17; 5. Johnson, Poy, 18:35.88.
Girls team results: Lake Mills 28, Watertown Luther Prep 57, Dodgeland 76, Poynette 96, Deerfield/Cambridge 118, Rio/Fall River 165, Waterloo 202, Johnson Creek 238, Marshall, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Chadwick, Poy, 19:29.59; 2. Vesperman, LM, 21:08.73; 3. Fair, LM, 21:17.99; 4. Raasch, Dod, 21:53.52; 5. Winslow, LM, 22:07.26.
