Senior Spotlight: Jordan Marty
JORDAN MARTY

Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Football, basketball, baseball

Favorite sports moment: Three-peating in football and my one conference champ in baseball

Favorite school subject: Math

GPA: 3.3

Post high school plans: Football at Minnesota State University Moorhead

Song you’re listening to right now: One too many Luke Combs

Favorite place to eat: B-dubs

I like competing against: Waterloo and Marshall because I know a lot of people from there

Motto/saying: If you aren’t sore you aren’t working hard enough

