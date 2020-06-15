Senior Spotlight: Jordan Marty

JORDAN MARTY
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Football, basketball, baseball
Favorite sports moment: Three-peating in football and my one conference champ in baseball
Favorite school subject: Math
GPA: 3.3
Post high school plans: Football at Minnesota State University Moorhead
Song you’re listening to right now: One too many Luke Combs
Favorite place to eat: B-dubs
I like competing against: Waterloo and Marshall because I know a lot of people from there
Motto/saying: If you aren’t sore you aren’t working hard enough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.