You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 15-23 Cambridge School Meals

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

April 15

Elementary school: Chili, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, peaches, mixed fruit, Fritos chips

High school: Chili, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, green peas, grapes, Fritos chips

April 16

Elementary school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, cucumber slices, broccoli, pears, baked apples, rice krispies, strawberry cookie

High school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, steamed cauliflower, lettuce mix, broccoli, baked apples, Goldfish graham

April 19

Elementary school: Beef taco stick, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, pears

High school: Beef taco stick, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, lettuce mix, pears

April 20

Elementary school: Mandarin orange chicken, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, steamed edamame, mandarin oranges, brown rice

High school: Mandarin orange chicken, pizza quesadilla, carrots, steamed edamame, lettuce mix, mandarin oranges, brown rice

April 21

Elementary school: Build your own sub, tomato slices, lettuce, green peas, apple

High school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, lettuce mix, green peas, apple, Lays potato chips

April 22

Elementary school: Chicken Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, garlicky green beans, peaches

High school: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, garlicky green beans, cauliflower, lettuce mix, peaches

April 23

Elementary school: Stromboli (K-8), pizza quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

High school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

Load comments