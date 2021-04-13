April 15-23 Cambridge School Meals

April 15
Elementary school: Chili, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, cucumber slices, peaches, mixed fruit, Fritos chips
High school: Chili, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, green peas, grapes, Fritos chips
April 16
Elementary school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, cucumber slices, broccoli, pears, baked apples, rice krispies, strawberry cookie
High school: Loaded baked potato, three cheese calzone, steamed cauliflower, lettuce mix, broccoli, baked apples, Goldfish graham
April 19
Elementary school: Beef taco stick, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, mixed vegetables, pears
High school: Beef taco stick, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, lettuce mix, pears
April 20
Elementary school: Mandarin orange chicken, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, steamed edamame, mandarin oranges, brown rice
High school: Mandarin orange chicken, pizza quesadilla, carrots, steamed edamame, lettuce mix, mandarin oranges, brown rice
April 21
Elementary school: Build your own sub, tomato slices, lettuce, green peas, apple
High school: Build your own sub, baby carrots, lettuce mix, green peas, apple, Lays potato chips
April 22
Elementary school: Chicken Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, garlicky green beans, peaches
High school: Chicken fettuccine Alfredo, pizza quesadilla, garlicky green beans, cauliflower, lettuce mix, peaches
April 23
Elementary school: Stromboli (K-8), pizza quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie
High school: Stromboli, pizza quesadilla, lettuce mix, cauliflower, broccoli, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.