Lois Drost, 89, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Lois was born on June 9, 1930 in Brill, to Oran and Edith (Searle) Olson. She graduated from Brill High School in 1948 and, on Jan. 14, 1948 married Paul Branish of Haugen. Together, Paul and Lois lived in Brill, Lodi, and then Watertown and were blessed with eight wonderful children. They divorced in 1974. In 1976, Lois married Roland Junker from Jefferson. Together they traveled to many places and lived in Nebraska and Texas before returning to Wisconsin where they were together until his passing in 1996. Lois married Douglas Drost in 1997 and was with him until his passing in 2005. In 2011, Lois met Charlie Roy at St. Vincent De Paul Store in Lake Mills and have been enjoying life together ever since.
Lois was an extremely gifted artist who loved decorating, gardening, collecting roosters, drawing, playing the organ and piano (which she played at many churches), singing (often with her sister, Shirley, at funerals), bird watching, taking rides in the country to see farm animals, and was a great story-teller. Many of her inspirations for decorating came from Country Living/Sampler Magazines and she was a true country girl. More than anything, Lois loved her family.
Lois is survived by her special friend, Charlie Roy of Lake Mills; children, David Branish of Poynette, Donna (Richard) Simdon of Cambridge, Daryl (Patty) Branish of Pardeeville and Texas, Debbie (Jon) Sellnow of Pardeeville, Darlene (Steve) Fehrman of Watertown, Darla (Lloyd) Callies of Texas, Dea (Scott Bernstein) Richard of Texas, Deon (Kathy Kaeser) Branish of Nebraska; step-children, Jim (Christine) Drost of Arizona, John (Donna) Drost of Birnamwood, Melissa Falvey of Florida, Joel Drost of New Lisbon; 31 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; three sons-in-law; 12 siblings; and one granddaughter. Lois was the last of her siblings.
A celebration of life will be held, June 3, 2020 from 11-2 p.m. at W9671 North St., Cambridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Lois’ honor to Twice is Nice in Jefferson and St. Vincent De Paul in Lake Mills.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Rainbow Hospice Services of Jefferson for their exceptional care.
Nitardy funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com
As water reflects a face, so one’s life reflects the heart. Proverbs 27:19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.