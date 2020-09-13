The Cambridge Lions is hosting its annual fall Gun Raffle. Only 400 tickets will be sold with six chances to win. All the proceeds benefit the local community and other Lions Club initiatives. Grand prize is a Remington V3 12 Ga Black Synthetic. Second Prize is a Savage 116 300 Win Mag SS/Synthetic Nikon 3-9. Third Prize is a Smith & Wesson MGP 15 Sport II5.56. Fourth Prize is a Glock 48 9MM Stainless Slide. Fifth Prize is a Ruger LCP II 380 ACP, Toxic Camo. Sixth Prize is a Ruger 10/22 22LR. The drawing is Saturday, Oct. 31 7 p.m. at The Mink Farm Tavern. Tickets are $20 each. More information: www.CambridgeLions.org, (608) 695-1216 or email: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
