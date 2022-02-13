 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE BOYS SWIM

Trevor Leto qualifies for state in four events; EagleJays swim eighth at sectionals

  • Updated
Trevor Leto
Buy Now

Trevor Leto swims the 500-yard freestyle at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys swim sectional meet held at Baraboo High School.

BARABOO -- Jefferson/Cambridge senior Trevor Leto qualified for state in four events at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys swim sectional meet held at Baraboo High School.

Leto was second in the 100-yard freestyle in :49.37 (breaking the previous school record set in 1986) and finished fifth in the 50 free (:22.75).

J/C's 200 medley relay of seniors Sawyer Thorp, Patrick Rogers, junior Roman Leto and Trevor Leto took fifth in 1:43.76 to advance and set a new school record. The same quartet also made it in the 200 free relay, placing fifth in 1:33.79.

Patrick Rogers
Buy Now

Patrick Rogers competes in the 100-yard butterfly at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys swim sectional meet held at Baraboo High School.

"Maddie (Volk) and I were talking going into the start of the meet Saturday how big the first event of a big meet like this is; it sets the tone for the rest of the meet," Jefferson boys swim co-head coach Alyssa Hotter said. "The medley relay team did not disappoint with a seven-second improvement, breaking the school record set last year, which wasn't even on our radar.

"That energy continued through for the rest of the team throughout the day. We had many season and lifetime bests Saturday. The guys left it all in the pool and at the end of the day, that's all we can ask for as coaches.

"We are so proud of this team and can't wait to send the Eagle Jay boys swim team to state two years in a row for the first time in school history."

Thorp set a new school record in the 100 back at the team's home invite on Jan. 22. The previous mark had stood since 1984.

J/C scored 137 points to place eighth as a team.

The WIAA Division 2 state boys swim championships at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 375, McFarland 303, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 288, Stoughton 226, Baraboo 155, Milton 151, DeForest 146, Jefferson/Cambridge 137, Fort Atkinson 126, Platteville/Lancaster 66, Edgerton/Evansville 48, Whitewater 40.

Tags

Recommended for you