Trevor Leto qualifies for state in four events; EagleJays swim eighth at sectionals

BARABOO -- Jefferson/Cambridge senior Trevor Leto qualified for state in four events at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 boys swim sectional meet held at Baraboo High School.
Leto was second in the 100-yard freestyle in :49.37 (breaking the previous school record set in 1986) and finished fifth in the 50 free (:22.75).
J/C's 200 medley relay of seniors Sawyer Thorp, Patrick Rogers, junior Roman Leto and Trevor Leto took fifth in 1:43.76 to advance and set a new school record. The same quartet also made it in the 200 free relay, placing fifth in 1:33.79.
"Maddie (Volk) and I were talking going into the start of the meet Saturday how big the first event of a big meet like this is; it sets the tone for the rest of the meet," Jefferson boys swim co-head coach Alyssa Hotter said. "The medley relay team did not disappoint with a seven-second improvement, breaking the school record set last year, which wasn't even on our radar.
"That energy continued through for the rest of the team throughout the day. We had many season and lifetime bests Saturday. The guys left it all in the pool and at the end of the day, that's all we can ask for as coaches.
"We are so proud of this team and can't wait to send the Eagle Jay boys swim team to state two years in a row for the first time in school history."
Thorp set a new school record in the 100 back at the team's home invite on Jan. 22. The previous mark had stood since 1984.
J/C scored 137 points to place eighth as a team.
The WIAA Division 2 state boys swim championships at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium begin at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 375, McFarland 303, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 288, Stoughton 226, Baraboo 155, Milton 151, DeForest 146, Jefferson/Cambridge 137, Fort Atkinson 126, Platteville/Lancaster 66, Edgerton/Evansville 48, Whitewater 40.