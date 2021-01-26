Impact of proposed solar farm weighed at Christiana meeting

Scores of area residents virtually shared their views on Jan. 19 with the Christiana Town Board and a Chicago energy firm that wants to site an expansive solar project in the town.
The town board didn’t take action following more than two hours of public comment on the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center. It’s proposed to be built on up to 2,600 acres in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield, bisecting U.S. Highway 12-18 west of Cambridge.
The number of people in the meeting fluctuated over the hours, but at one point 68 were logged in. That didn’t include those who just phoned in.
Speakers included those firmly opposed to the project and landowners who stand to financially benefit from leases with the developer, Invenergy LLC. Several Invenergy representatives were in the meeting, too.
Invenergy announced its vision in 2019 at a packed community meeting at the Christiana Town Hall. Last month, it began the state regulatory approval process, filing an engineering plan with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the proposed 375-megawatt project.
Invenergy expects to apply in March or April for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. The PSC review process is expected to take a year and will include more opportunities for public comment.
State statute requires that Invenergy submit the engineering plan to the DNR at least 60 days before applying for the certificate of public convenience and necessity. The certificate is required for facilities that generate 100 megawatts of electricity or more.
“There is plenty of public process ahead,” said Aidan O’Connor, a land developer for Invenergy. “I hope our presence being here for the last two and a half hours has shown our willingness to engage with the community.”
What is proposed is comparable to the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500- acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project in Iowa County. It could involve the installation of up to 912,000 solar panels on land leased from area property owners, with each panel able to generate up to 530 watts of electricity, the engineering plan said.
The project is also envisioned to involve the construction of new gravel access roads; a new substation with at least two main transformers and other equipment; new above and below ground cabling; a new quarter-mile-long transmission line to connect into the American Transmission Company’s Rockdale substation; a new operations and maintenance facility; and a battery storage system.
O’Connor said Invenergy plans to invite the Town of Christiana to complete a joint development agreement for the project. That’s something the company isn’t required to do. But O’Connor said the firm feels it’s important to work together on a myriad of land use and other issues including property line setbacks, noise, wildlife management, impact on property values and what becomes of the solar equipment at the end of its life, decades from now.
O’Connor noted that Invenergy is exploring working with area farmers to manage a herd of sheep to graze among the solar panels, in lieu of mowing. He called that a potential “win-win for us and farmers.”
The land will remain zoned for agriculture use. O’Connor said Invenergy believes the land, after sitting unfarmed for decades, will at the end of the solar project’s life be returned replenished “at a more fertile state than it is now.”
He shared contact information for Invenergy staff and urged local residents to “reach out if you want accurate information about the project.”
Opposition
Citizen comments at the meeting were a mix of opposition and support.
A letter from three area residents, read out loud by Town Board member Jim Lowrey, said the public needs more information to fully understands the scope of the proposal.
“We wish prosperity for all people in the town and fully support ordinary development…and to that end Christiana has never been opposed to solar,” the letter said. “However, there needs to be open community discussion between all parties involved.”
The writers went on to ask that, due to Covid-19’s stymying of normal in-person meeting processes where citizens can voice their concerns, that the town hold a referendum in April to gauge town residents’ views.
One of the letter writers, Marcia Barnes, logged in during the meeting, further saying “we need more time to be educated before we move ahead. We need to come together as a community, to be able to answer these questions in a format where we all feel good about working together on a very, very large-scale project. We just hope for a little more time, to get a deeper understanding.”
Town resident Roxann Engelstad said she agreed with the letter writers that a referendum “is indeed necessary.” Engelstad predicted that a referendum would reveal significant local opposition.
“I think there are only a handful of residents in the township that will advocate for (Koshkonong Solar),” Engelstad said. “I think you will find a substantial number of non-participating landowners who will speak differently.”
Engelstad added that due unreliable broadband in the town, virtual meetings have left “people without computers and internet with no way to express their opinions.”
The request for a referendum was quickly rejected by Town Chairman Maureen Lien, however. Lien said referendum language for April 6 would have been due to the Dane County clerk by Jan. 26.
“That is one week from now. I don’t think that is realistic,” Lien said.
Some speakers were unequivocally opposed to Invenergy’s plans.
“I don’t like this project,” Christiana resident Mark Sewell flat-out said. “I love my town. I have been here 40 years and I don’t want it here.”
Christiana already has the RockGen Energy Center, built two decades ago, and an accompanying substation and other utility infrastructure, Sewell said. He urged Invenergy to look elsewhere.
“This town has been pretty well burdened,” Sewell said.
Sewell further said a referendum would have little to no effect on the PSC process.
“You never see these things defeated by local, county or town opposition,” he said. A referendum is “not going to get you anywhere.”
Instead, “let’s concentrate on saying ‘we may not like this but let’s figure out a way to make it least offensive to most people,’” Sewell said.
Dennis Lund, whose family has farmed in Christiana for more than 150 years and who hopes to lease land to Invenergy, said it would bring revenue that would keep their farm afloat. And at some point in the future, the land can be re-farmed again, he said.
“If you want a landowner’s perspective feel free to reach out to me,” Lund said. “I would be more than glad to meet.”
Invenergy has rented space on Water Street in downtown Cambridge for an office, that will be open and staffed soon for walk-in visitors. For more details reach out to Tracy Fillback of Invenergy, at tracy@goodstewardconsulting.com, or call (608) 571-7182.
-Madeline Westberg contributed to this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.