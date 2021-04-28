Community briefs

Volunteer drivers
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County is seeking volunteer drivers in communities outside of Madison to help older adults remain in their homes by delivering hot, nutritious meals. This job is designed to be no-contact due to COVID-19. Drivers pick up pre-packaged meals and deliver them to recipients’ doorsteps. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage and any needed extra insurance. For more information call Mary Schmelzer at (608) 441-7896.
Volunteer warmth
Volunteer sewers are sought to join the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County’s Group Projects and Homeworker Program. During the pandemic, group members have made hundreds of masks. They also make quilts, tote bags, hats, scarves, mittens, shawls, baby items and other items to keep community members warm, safe and comforted. Materials are furnished and completed items are donated to nonprofit/public organizations including hospitals, schools and shelters. For more information contact Kate Seal at (608) 310-7280.
