Deerfield Village Trust Fund
The Village of Deerfield is taking 2021 grant requests for the Community Development Trust Fund until Feb. 1. According to the application, the purpose of the fund is to improve quality of life for current and future residents.
Eligible projects will be included in one of six categories: street system and adjoining improvements; sanitary sewer system; storm sewer system; water system; public buildings; parks or recreational facilities; or any community projects that will improve the village and are consistent with the fund’s intent.
Projects excluded from the fund are any that will mostly benefit private citizens, firms, or groups and the fund may not be used to fund operating costs of any program, project or group.
Any Village of Deerfield resident or village community organization is eligible to apply. Applications should be submitted to the Village Clerk.
The grant request asks applicants to give a description of their project, describe how the project will match the values of the Community Development Trust Fund, provide the budget and amount of matching funds a group will contribute, and how the group’s membership will be involved in the project.
To receive an application or get more information, call (608) 764-5404, email Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie at mccredie@deerfieldwi.com or visit the Deerfield Village Hall, 4 N Main St.
Dementia Book Club
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is beginning a new book club in February. It will run for six weeks. It will be reading “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia:How to Find Hope While Coping With Stress and Grief,” by Pauline Boss, PhD. This book is ideal for anyone currently providing care for someone with dementia. However, anyone is welcome to attend. Space is limited so register early. For more information call Heather Jones, Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, at (920) 675-4035.
Caregivers Workshop
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is also hosting a six-week virtual workshop for caregivers beginning Jan.21. The class will help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for others, and will teach stress reduction, self-confidence, communication skills and share resources. The workshop is held on Thursdays from 1-2:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. The cost is free. Register by calling (920) 386-3580.
Dairyland Initiative Virtual Workshop
The Dairyland Initiative through UW-Madison is holding a day-long virtual seminar on March 2 about farm improvements to improve performance of dairy cattle. Register at uwccs.eventsair.com
