The Cambridge/Marshall co-op wrestling team traveled to Poynette on Dec. 29 and suffered a 42-24 Capitol Conference dual defeat.
The C/M grapplers earned just one victory on the mat as Tucker Cobb won at 106, pinning the Pumas’ Cornelio Gray in 45 seconds.
“Tucker Cobb continues to be undefeated with another dominant match. He did a great job taking what was there, executing well and staying in perfect position,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer.
Drew Johnson (126) Gunner Sperle (220) and Mitchell Gomez (285) received forfeit wins.
Johnson earned an exhibition win, pinning Aiden Pinheiro in 1:12 at 126.
“Drew Johnson set up and executed his plan both with intensity and using solid technique,” said Springer.
Meanwhile, at 120 Cambridge/Marshall’s Kody Finke was pinned by Pinheiro in :46.
“Kody wasn’t able to get anything going against his opponent,” Springer said.
At 138, C/M’s Cole McIlroy was pinned in 3:15 by Gunnar Hamre, a WIAA state qualifier in 2020.
“Cole put up a great battle against a tough wrestler who took fourth at state last year. Cole stayed in good position and fought off a lot of good attacks before getting pinned,” Springer said.
Cambridge/Marshall had to forfeit at 145, 160, 182 and 195. There were double forfeits at 113, 132 and 152.
Up Next
Cambridge/Marshall will wrestle Sugar River in Belleville on Thursday. The Capitol Conference dual begins at 7 p.m.
POYNETTE 42
CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 24
106 — Cobb, CM, pinned Gray, P, :45.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Pinheiro, P, pinned Finke, CM, :46.
126 — Johnson, CM, received forfeit.
132 — Double forfeit.
138 — Hamre, P, pinned McIlroy, CM, 3:15.
145 — Amacher, P, received forfeit.
152 — Double forfeit.
160 — Bahr, P, received forfeit.
170 — Attoe, P, received forfeit.
182 — Nielsen, P, received forfeit.
195 — Elsing, P, received forfeit.
220 — Sperle, CM, received forfeit.
285 — Gomez, CM, received forfeit.
