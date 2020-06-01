The Jefferson County Fair has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Jefferson County Fair which was scheduled for July 8-12, will not happen this, a social media post from the fair’s page said on June 1.
“The safety of the Jefferson County Fair’s attendees, participants and community is the highest priority in producing the annual fair,” the post said.
Jefferson County Fair was the last local fair still standing. The Dane County Fair had been scheduled for July 16-19. The Stoughton Fair had been set for July 1-5. And the Wisconsin State Fair was set for Aug. 6-26. All three have been canceled.
There will be a virtual fair held on the Jefferson County Fair website for junior, senior and open class exhibitors. Online entries will be accepted until June 30, and judged virtually July 8-12.
There is more information at www.jcfairpark.com on entries and refunds.
“We look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again and continue to celebrate all that is exceptional about Jefferson County,” the post said.
