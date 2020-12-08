Troy University
Steven Robbins of Cambridge has been named to the Provost’s List at Troy University. Robbins was named to the list for the first term of the 2020-21 school year. In order to be named to the Provost’s List, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.65.
Local Scholarships
Fort HealthCare is offering over $25,000 in scholarships to students interested in careers in healthcare this year. Applicants must be high school graduates from Cambridge, Fort Atkinson, Helenville, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Palmyra, Sullivan or Whitewater. Applications are due March 1, 2021, and can be found at www.FortHealthCare.com/scholarships.
