Deer-Grove EMS Commission to study staffing needs

The village of Deerfield is signing on to a joint effort to hire a consultant to study future Deer-Grove EMS staffing.
The village board voted on March 8 to join with other municipalities served by Deer-Grove EMS in the hiring. The municipalities are now finalizing a request for proposal to begin that process.
Involved are the villages of Cottage Grove and Deerfield, town of Cottage Grove via contract, and the towns of Deerfield and Pleasant Springs.
Last fall, the commission rejected Chief Eric Lang’s request to add four more full-time paramedics in 2021. Instead, it approved 84 additional LTE hours a week for this year, to help cover peak shifts.
The commission agreed, meanwhile, to keep talking about adding more full-time positions in 2022.
“The goal of this study is to look at the EMS district not only today but down the road” and “staffing needs we might incur as growth happens,” Lang said.
Hiring an outside firm will provide “un-biased, fact-based” information on response model and staffing needs, Lang said.
The village of Cottage Grove is spearheading the effort. Lang said the village has agreed to pay for the study up front, and then split the cost with other municipalities in the 2022 commission budget.
The cost hasn’t been finalized yet, but Lang said it’s projected to be $20,000-$30,000.
Deerfield Village Board members expressed concern that if the village of Cottage Grove is organizing the hiring, that the study could prioritize its EMS needs.
“We want our viewpoint also heard and part of the report,” Gary Wieczorek said.
Lang assured them that the scope of the study would cover the entire EMS district.
The village board said they would move ahead as long as they could weigh in on the request for proposal and be party to choosing a firm.
Board members also expressed concern over the consultant possibly reporting to individual municipalities, instead of to the commission as a whole.
Staffing needs, response times and resource distribution have been ongoing conversations for the commission.
The department currently has eight full-time paramedics, a full-time chief and a roster of volunteers. Its two ambulances operate out of stations in Deerfield and Cottage Grove.
Data shared with the commission last year showed that the average response time from the Deerfield station to an emergency scene in the Town of Pleasant Springs is 15 minutes, and 10 minutes from the Cottage Grove station.
Responding within their own village limits, it takes an ambulance 3-4 minutes on average to reach an emergency scene in Cottage Grove and Deerfield. It takes about 6 minutes to respond from the Deerfield station to the Town of Deerfield, and about 6 minutes to respond from the Cottage Grove station to the Town of Cottage Grove.
Village President Greg Frutiger expressed support for increasing staffing levels.
Frutiger said that in 2020, Deer-Grove EMS missed 93 calls, because its ambulances were already out on a call. He said understaffing locally results in longer response times from other communities to cover those calls and lost revenue for Deer-Grove.
“I won’t put a price on a life, because it could be one of us or one of our loved ones that ends up having a heart attack, and...the ambulance is coming from way across the district,” Frutiger said.
According to reports Lang presented on Jan. 21, about two-thirds of the EMS district’s total population lives in the Village and Town of Cottage Grove. About one-quarter lives in the Town and Village of Deerfield. The remainder, less than 10 percent, lives in Pleasant Springs.
Some commission members have previously said more district resources should go to the Cottage Grove area, given its higher population. Others have pushed, however, to keep ambulance response times consistent across the district, including to geographically remote areas, by distributing resources equitably. That would include keeping ambulances evenly staffed between the Cambridge and Deerfield stations.
In 2020, the department responded to 1,027 calls, down from 1,037 in 2019 and 1,078 in 2018.
Lang responded that a significant portion of Deer-Grove’s calls are for vehicles accidents. He said calls were down sharply in 2020 because fewer people were on the road due to Covid-19. And he said the higher number in 2018 came amid a major I-39/90 reconstruction and a resulting unusually high number of accidents. In the years prior to that, the annual number of calls was much lower, ranging from 704 in 2013 to 963 in 2017.
