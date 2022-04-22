Cambridge Elementary earns national Green Ribbon Schools award

The U.S. Department of Education today named Cambridge Elementary School one of 36 Green Ribbon Schools, a national award for commitment to sustainable practices.
The award takes into account efforts in the areas of facilities, overall health and environmental education
In all, 27 schools, five school districts and four postsecondary institutions were recognized today, according to a U.S. Department of Education release.
“This year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools honorees have raised the bar for sustainability, healthy and safe school environments, and hands-on learning experiences that connect students of all ages to the world around them,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.
Cambridge Elementary was among six Wisconsin schools to receive the award, with the announcement timed to coincide with Earth Day. The other five include La Center High School in La Center, A.E. Burdick School in Milwaukee, Golda Meir School in Milwaukee, Escuela Verde in Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
“When I first started here it was obvious to me that this campus was just loaded with opportunities,” for environmental education, Cambridge Elementary Principal Chris Holt said today. “The green space, the woods, the prairie, the garden. There’s so much.”
Early in his tenure, and soon after meeting Georgia Gomez-Ibanez, a longtime volunteer who has coordinated the school’s environmental education program with an environmental club for young students and an ecology club for older students, another volunteer urged Holt to begin applying for Green and Healthy Schools Awards through the state of Wisconsin.
“She said ‘you know you should consider going after one of these because you’re already doing so much,’” Holt recalls.
That set the school on a 6-year course aimed at achieving nine Green and Healthy Schools pillars. The final pillar, called the Sugar Maple Award, was a prerequisite for the national award that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction jointly submitted to the U.S. Department of Education.
“We went through the first six pretty quickly and then we really had to start talking about change,” Holt recalls.
A team effort followed, he said, that involved everyone from the food service department to school farm and agricultural education staff, to classroom teachers, a local nonprofit Farm to School group and the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative that promotes healthy lifestyles through activities like an annual wellness fair.
"We looked at everything from the different cleaning materials that were being used in the school,” to creating outdoor learning spaces, Holt said. The school garden was enlarged and moved to a more inviting and visible site near the playground and at the entrance to the school forest. In the school forest, children have worked with adult volunteers like Gomez-Ibanez to eradicate invasive species and to create walking paths.
CES went on in 2018 to launch a lunchroom recycling program that “saved thousands and thousands of milk cartons from going into the landfill," Holt said.
“It’s about developing habits for our young learners,” Holt said. “They’re going home and they’re sharing that with their families and maybe it’s causing families to think 'you know what, maybe we could maybe do that too.' And that’s our future. That’s a huge responsibility that we embrace."
The food service department also reassessed its menus and tapped into federal funding to help ensure it was offering healthy and locally sourced meals.
The school district got involved too, adopting a no-idling policy for vehicles, installing solar panels on the roof and upgrading windows and lighting to be more energy efficient.
And teachers "already had the curricular piece covered,” Holt continued. “This really has been a team effort. Just so many people, so many parts.”
“This Green Ribbon is a metaphor for Cambridge at large, that it’s a partnership. Every aspect of the organization is committed from the top down, the bottom up, the inside out. I am proud that this is who Cambridge is,” Superintendent Marggie Banker said.
“And part of that is taking care of each other,” Gomez-Ibanez said. “A lot of the activities that get the kids out in the woods, they’re working together for a common goal, helping each other.”