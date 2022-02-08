Couple combines Midwest and European baking traditions in Crumb en Croute

When Joel Jenkins’ brother mixed up salt and sugar in a recipe, the Sun Prairie resident knew he was destined to be the family baker.
Now grown up, Jenkins leveraged his childhood kitchen skills to open Crumb en Croute with his wife, Breanna.
The Sun Prairie home-based bakery, which started in 2019, turns out bread, cakes, cookies, and pastries — some with interesting flavor combinations, all for sale at crumbencroute.com and the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.
Breanna is a Sun Prairie French teacher and Joel is a McFarland English teacher, so the couple combined the two languages to come up with the bakery’s name Crumb, the interior of a loaf of bread and en croute, French for “in a crust.”
It was bread that pretty much launched the business. Joel was a hobby baker and would bring his creations into the office. Soon his co-workers weren’t satisfied with little tastes, they wanted to buy whole loaves of Joel’s breads.
Joel proudly talks about his sourdough starter, an alchemy of simple ingredients—flour, water, yeast and sugar.
“The flavor of the bread is impacted by the starter. It is kind of a signature thing,” Joel says.
Crumb en Croute offers sourdough and specialty bread, like oatmeal raisin and croissants. A new offering that started in January is a monthly bread box with a sampling of flavors that include the signature sourdough, 10-grain multigrain, anadama and more.
Midwest and European baking traditions
It was during Breanna’s study abroad in Paris that changed her views on the sweet art of pastries and baking.
“I was walking through the streets and looking into bakery windows,” Breanna says. “Those are the things that I have kept in my mind that I want to offer at Crumb en Croute.”
Breanna is the artist of the duo, dipping her brush into edible food coloring gel to create images and pictures on cookies and cakes. Her delectable designs have included a mermaid cake, Mardi Gras cookies and stained glass pastries.
“I have always loved art and I’ve realized a new passion and skill of decorating and painting cookies,” Breanna says..
Joel patterned Crumb en Croute after his childhood favorite bakery in Fond du Lac that was equal parts Midwest and European baking traditions.
“That is my inspiration — making bakery goods that are childhood comforting but also add that European tradition as well, and as a nod to our bakery name, mix those experiences,” Joel said.
Joel’s mom also influenced him and his siblings, creating recipe worksheets so they could learn both cooking and math skills. Joel still teases his brother about the time he mixed up the salt with the sugar in a recipe.
Using Karen Page’s “Flavor Bible,” Joel and Breanna like to experiment with flavor combinations.
Crumb en Croute’s strawberry and pistachio scones with a chocolate glaze and the ginger pecan scones with a vanilla bean glaze are top sellers.
Joel and Breanna also take their favorite desserts and morph them into something else.
“One day I was in the mood for baklava and I wanted to see if I could turn that into a cookie,” Joel says.
The couple’s 7-year-old daughter is also excited about her parents’ skills.
“Sometimes she comes home with her friends and puts in an ‘order’ from the bakery and tells us what she wants,” Breanna says.
This year, the bakery started doing wedding cakes, too, and Breanna expects to do more in the future.
“Baked goods are one of those things that spread joy and bring a little bit of beauty as well,” Breanna said. “So it is really fun and touching to create baked goods for some very significant events in people’s lives.”
Crumb en Croute will be at the Sun Prairie Indoor Farmers Market on Jan. 8 and Jan. 21 from 9 a.m -noon at Buck & Honey’s, 804 Liberty Boulevard and on Jan. 21 from 1:30- 4 p.m. at the Dog and Shrub Distillery in Lake Mills.
The couple will also start off 2022 with offerings of brunch boxes, bread boxes and treat boxes — among other new surprises.
“There are a lot of ideas that we are pushing around,” Breanna says. “We will just see how they go.”
Learn more about Crumb en Croute at https://www.crumbencroute.com and on Facebook.