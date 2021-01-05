School districts look toward in-person learning

The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are preparing for more students to return to school buildings for in-person learning.
Deerfield
On Dec. 21, the Deerfield School Board approved having students of all grade levels begin to return to school in-person beginning late-January.
This decision comes after Public Health Madison & Dane County released new guidance for schools in December, saying it believed schools could return to in-person learning safely, with safety measures.
The district will begin by bringing back its younger students, with older students transitioning to in-person learning by mid-February.
Students in grades 4K-2 are scheduled to return to Deerfield Elementary School on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Grades 3-6 are set to return Feb. 2, with grades 7-8 coming back on Feb. 9 and grades 9-12 returning on Feb. 16.
There will be a virtual learning option for the rest of the school year, for families that may want it.
Students are set to return to school for four full days a week, with asynchronous learning from home on Wednesdays. Each school building is expected to return to its normal full-day schedule.
Deerfield expects to use a “concurrent teaching” model, administrators say, where a teacher would instruct both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Virtual students would log onto Google Meet to watch lessons being broadcast from classrooms in real time.
4K and kindergarten students, however, may have one class in each grade that is fully virtual, with a teacher teaching virtually full-time.
Administrators sent out a survey to families last week, to gauge how many students would be interested in returning in-person. Families will not be able to switch their instruction model once the third quarter starts.
Cambridge
Cambridge is moving ahead with bringing students in middle and high school back to schools in-person in late-January.
Students in grades 6-12 will be allowed to return to school buildings beginning Jan. 25, the Cambridge School Board decided this fall.
All students will have the option to continue learning virtually for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
Elementary school students in Cambridge have been learning in-person this fall. Cambridge Elementary School has been in-person continually mid-November, after fluctuating between in-person and virtual classes due to a Covid-19-related staffing shortage. Students in 4K-2 began the school year learning in-person, with grades 3-5 returning later into the fall.
Administrators are working on ways to help students transition back to school buildings, after being virtual since mid-March, and reengage students in their learning.
