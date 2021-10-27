Chinese-Peruvian fusion restaurant opens in Deerfield

You have permission to edit this article.
A new Chinese-Peruvian restaurant has opened in downtown Deerfield.

Social media posts this week by local residents said Chifa, 28-30 N. Main St., was open and orders were being taken. Hours posted on the door are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Owners Wilfredo and Claudia Dextra did not immediately return phone calls.

The Deerfield Village Board in October 2019 awarded the Dextras a $67,000 tax incremental finance business grant to purchase the building and renovate it.

The Dextras said in a grant application they hoped to offer “moderately priced” family-friend food and would be hiring kitchen help.

