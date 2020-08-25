Charles Goodrich believed in what he was fighting for.
“If the rebellion is allowed to succeed, if this government is permitted to be broken up, there certainly is nothing left in America to live for,” the Town of Oakland resident wrote in 1865 while serving in the Union Army in the Civil War.
“My opinions now are the same as when the war first broke out. I thought, then, that if the government was not able to defend itself against rebels and traitors at home, it was no place for me to live. I think so now...I mean to do my duty to my country, and I believe it yet will be saved.”
Goodrich was a member of Company I with the First Wisconsin Cavalry from 1862-1865. During that tenure, he rose to the rank of sergeant major.
Goodrich participated in countless expeditions throughout Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. But his service culminated in his participation in the Union’s Atlanta Campaign, a series of battles working to take Atlanta in 1864, led by Union Major General William T. Sherman.
After the war, Goodrich made significant contributions to the dairy industry in Wisconsin, managed a large local business and became a civil servant.
His personal life before and after the war was documented in a 1917 account by John Henry Ott called “Jefferson County, Wisconsin and Its People: A record of Settlement, Organization, Progress and Achievement.”
Goodrich was born in Stockbridge New York on Feb. 8, 1831, to Charles and Clarissa (Buck) Goodrich. The family moved to Oakland in 1846 and began to farm, Ott said in his account.
Before joining the Union Army, Goodrich worked as a country school teacher at age 18, even though his own education was limited, Ott wrote. He ran a store in Oakland Center in 1854 and continued to farm on his family’s homestead.
Goodrich married Frances D. Bowen of Cambridge on Nov. 30, 1855. He often referred to Frances as “Frank” or “Frankie” in their personal communications.
The couple had three children: William, Charles and De Witt.
Goodrich frequently wrote letters to his wife throughout his service. In those letters, obtained from the Cambridge Historic School Museum and The Civil War Museum in Kenosha, he details his experiences with combat, his daily routines, his thoughts about the cause and his longing for home.
Goodrich was mustered into service at Camp Harvey in Kenosha on May 11, 1862.
E.B. Quiner’s 1866 account of “The Military History of Wisconsin,” said the First Wisconsin Cavalry was stationed in St. Louis in 1862, and soon afterward joined the battle of Chickamunga, at Chattanooga, Tennessee, where Union forces were defeated
“I have been for two hours when the bullets whistled around pretty closely and the shells screamed and burst over our heads and at the ground around our feet, but strangely say only one of our regiment was seriously hurt,” Goodrich wrote of Chickamunga. “I am well, though all this instant wet to the skin and covered with mud.”
The First Wisconsin also joined the Atlanta Campaign, a series of battles that helped the Union secure northern Georgia and take Atlanta from rebel forces in 1864.
“This army has had more or less fighting nearly every day for two weeks,” he wrote on May 21, 1864 from Kingston, Georgia. “I have seen enough of horrible sights to satisfy me when I could not help seeing them.”
“All this time have been in the midst of a great army engaged in an active campaign with the eyes of the nation and the whole world upon it, and on the result of which, perhaps, hangs the fate of millions of the human race! And yet, strange as it may seem to you, I can tell you but very little about it.” he wrote on June 1, 1864 from Marietta, Georgia.
After the Atlanta Campaign, a collection of First Wisconsin soldiers assisted in the capture of Confederate president Jefferson Davies, Quiner said.
During his time in the First Wisconsin, Goodrich wrote to his wife about his daily routine, which involved waking early to care for the horses, drilling with his regiment and spending slow afternoons resting.
Goodrich wrote that he spent much of his time foraging crops and gathering animals for the regiment.
Goodrich didn’t view high military rank as an honor, but as a sought-after virtue, he told his wife in their letters. He wasn’t fond of being a soldier.
“It makes me have the blues somewhat to think that I must have the command of the company probably for some time. Others may like to exercise authority, but I do not and never did,” Goodrich wrote.
The first year of his service, Goodrich experienced poor health, he wrote to his wife. Many soldiers in the First Wisconsin were also sick in 1862.
He experienced respiratory illness and an injury to his eye.
As the war went on, his health improved, but his mental health worsened. He wrote frequently of his homesickness.
“I was getting really homesick and downhearted. No prospect of the war ending for a long time to come, I was tired and worn out with continual riding, watching and loss of sleep, till although my health was good, I had got so discouraged and disheartened that I cared but little what happened or what became of me,” Goodrich wrote.
“I am getting more and more tired of this kind of life, and long more than ever to be at home with my dear loving wife and child,” he wrote in March 1863.
Goodrich witnessed his share of violence, narrowly missing bullets and having several of his horses shot underneath him.
“True, a soldier, like a sailor, though he spends a great deal of time in idleness, is at times called upon to endure the greatest hardships,” Goodrich wrote.
“We may soon see hard times, hard fighting, blood and carnage, but what of that, ‘let us enjoy the moments of the passing day’ and ‘take no thought of tomorrow’” he wrote in 1863.
In his letters, he wrote fondly of his wife, missing her and his son William.
“Your letters are so natural, so like you — like the way you talk — so full of real love and kinship that it does seem to me that no one else in the world can write such good ones,” he wrote Frances.
Goodrich was mustered out of the Union Army on March 8, 1865.
After that, Ott wrote that Goodrich became “recognized as an authority upon everything pertaining to the dairy industry.” He worked as a lecturer on dairying for 23 years, wrote for Hoard’s Dairyman in Fort Atkinson and “has done more for the dairy interest than any other man in the state,” one UW-Madison dean of students said of Goodrich.
Goodrich moved to Fort Atkinson in 1893 and worked in manufacturing. He was the president of Kent Manufacturing Company, which later became James Manufacturing Company. The company was worth over $200,000 at the time and employed over 300 people.
After the war, Goodrich also became involved as a civil servant. He served as the Jefferson County surveyor for 20 years, Ott said, and served in the state legislature in 1868.
Goodrich died on Jan 21, 1921. He is buried at Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson.
Charles Goodrich is one of six Deerfield and Cambridge-area soldiers whose military stories will be included in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local soldiers that will be published in November.
