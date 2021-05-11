May 13 School News

CAMBRIDGE
May 13-14: Plant Sale
The Cambridge FFA Chapter and the Cambridge High School agriculture department are holding a plant sale this week. Plants will be sold Thursday, May 13 from 2-4 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cambridge High School greenhouse, 403 Blue Jay Way. Customers can browse the greenhouse with a mask, or have an order put together for them, by contacting eklingbeil@cambridge.k12.wi.us. Plants for sale include: geraniums, cosmos, snapdragons, marigolds, coneflower, zinnias, coreopsis, basil, dill, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale, brussel sprouts, artichoke, and ground cherries.
May 26: Drive-through CES Art Show
Cambridge Elementary School is putting on a drive-through art show on Wednesday, May 26 from 5-7 p.m. at 802 W. Water Street, to show off the work of student artists. Drive through the parking lot and enjoy artwork created by all CES students from the car. More information: (608) 423-9272.
DEERFIELD
Walking School Bus
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is holding a Walking School Bus event every Wednesday in May. Deerfield Elementary School students and families will meet at the Glacial Drumlin Trail next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street on May 19 and 26, and walk to school together. Walkers should meet at 7:05 a.m. and will leave by 7:20 a.m. Students should wear a mask and dress for the weather.
May 17-June 4: Summer school registration
Registration for Deerfield summer school will open on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m. and stay open until June 4. Deerfield Elementary School is offering two sessions of summer school for students in grades 4K-8. The first session is from June 14 to July 2 and second from July 5-16. All registration will be done online at the school’s website, www.deerfield.k12.wi.us. If families don’t have internet access, they can visit the Deerfield Elementary School computer lab on May 17 from 4-6 p.m., 340 W. Quarry St. Contact (608)764-5442 ext. 5201 or kamrathm@deerfield.k12.wi.us with questions.
May 19: Code meeting
There will be an extracurricular code meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 p.m. in the Deerfield High School gym, 300 Simonson Blvd. Any student going into grades 6-12 next year who plans to participate in any extracurricular activity should attend. One parent or guardian should also attend. Masks are required. More information: (608) 764-5431.
May 21: Demon Dash
The Deerfield Health and Wellness Committee is sponsoring a wellness activity on Friday, May 21 to run the track at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Families can visit the track from 6-7 p.m. and run or walk. Snacks will be provided, and students will receive a small token for every lap they finish. Masks are required. Students in grades 4K-6 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
May 22: Prom
Deerfield High School will be holding a Prom for junior and senior students on Saturday, May 22 outdoors at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. The event will include grand marches for both classes, and a formal catered meal. The junior grand march will be at 7 p.m., the senior grand march at 7:30 p.m., and dinner at 8 p.m. There will also be a post-Prom bonfire from 9-10 p.m. at the school, that all DHS students are invited to. More information: (608) 764-5431.
