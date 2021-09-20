Cambridge lost to Belleville in three sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-18) in a Capitol South match on Thursday, Sept. 16.
MARSHALL 3
CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge’s volleyball team lost to visiting Marshall 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 in a Capitol South match on Tuesday.
Senior setter/outside hitter Taylor Stenklyft led the Blue Jays with 20 assists, adding a co-team-leading two aces. Sophomore outside hitter Saveea Freeland also served a pair of aces, freshman outside hitter/middle hitter Brooke Stenklft had six kills, three blocks and junior middle hitter/outside hitter Kayla Roidt also finished with six kills.
Senior defensive specialist Audrianne Kieler had 15 digs.