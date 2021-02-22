VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGEVillage Board
Tuesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Tuesday, March 23, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Village Board
Monday, March 8, 7 p.m., teleconference
DEERFIELD SCHOOLS
School Board Committee of the Whole
Monday, March 1, 5 p.m., DHS Commons
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, March 9, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Oakland Town Hall
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALEVillage Board
Monday, March 15, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center
TOWN OF DEERFIELDTown Board
Monday, March 8, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF OAKLANDTown Board
Tuesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF LAKE MILLSTown Board
Tuesday, March 9, 7 p.m., Town Hall
