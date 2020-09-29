The Cambridge Area EMS’ full-time paramedics have voted to join a union and have begun negotiating a collective bargaining agreement.
Documents obtained from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission show that five department staff members voted on April 20 to join the International Association of Firefighters, Local 311, in Madison. The purpose, according to the documents, was to be represented in collective bargaining with the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission.
The Cambridge Area EMS has six paramedic positions, one of which was vacant at the time of the April vote. The positions were created in 2018 and those paramedics are employees of the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission, commission chair and Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner said.
Kapsner confirmed that collective bargaining negotiations got underway at a Sept. 2 closed-door meeting at the Christiana Town Hall.
He said there is no pre-determined timeline for how long negotiations will take.
The union will not represent part-time, paid-on-call and limited-term staff, nor Cambridge Area EMS Director Bob Salov, the WERC records show.
The International Association of Firefighters Local 311 represents a host of area fire and EMS departments including the Deer-Grove EMS, Fitchburg Fire and Rescue, Fitch-Rona EMS, Madison Fire Department, Middleton EMS, Monona Fire Department, Oregon Area Fire and EMS, Sun Prairie EMS, Verona Fire Department and Deforest Windsor Fire & EMS.
The association’s current collective bargaining agreement with the Deer-Grove EMS District, that provides EMS service to the Cottage Grove and Deerfield areas, and by contract to the Town of Pleasant Springs and Town of Deerfield, extends through December 2021.
A 2021 budget finalized on Sept. 23 by the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission shows wages rising 1 percent, up from about $476,000 in 2020 to about $481,000 in 2021. The budget has been forward to the five municipalities on the commission, for their approval. The five municipalities are Cambridge, Rockdale and the Towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills.
