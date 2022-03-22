Boys basketball awards: Cal Fisher honorable mention for all-state, Fisher and Dayton Lasack named to Trailways-South All-Conference first team; Tommy Lees named to second team and Martin Kimmel an honorable mention
Four Deerfield boys basketball players were named to the Trailways-South All-Conference team with senior forward Dayton Lasack and junior guard Cal Fisher being unanimously selected to the first team.
“I’m proud of these four guys’ hard work and dedication throughout the year, along with our whole team,” said Deerfield head coach Nick Krull. “They represented Deerfield extremely well all year, and are very deserving of this recognition.”
Fisher and Lasack both finished top-five in the Trailways-South in scoring.
Fisher averaged 20 points per game, pulled in 172 rebounds and recorded 70 assists. Also being named as an honorable mention on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team, Fisher scored a season-high 32 points against Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
Lasack averaged 14.7 points per game, grabbed 164 rebounds and blocked 20 shots. Lasack scored a season-high 28 points in the regular-season finale against Johnson Creek. Having a GPA over 3.5 and scoring higher than 25 on the ACT, Lasack was named Academic All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.
“I know all of these guys and others on the team are extremely motivated for next year to take an even bigger step forward, and I look forward to seeing that happen,” said Krull.
Junior guard Tommy Lees was selected to the second team, averaging 7.8 points per game. Lees shot 39% from the field, dished out 71 assists and recorded 61 steals.
Sophomore forward Martin Kimmel was an honorable mention, scoring nine points per game. Kimmel scored 42 3-pointers for the Demons, shot 72% from the free-throw line and grabbed 76 rebounds.