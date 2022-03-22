The Deerfield Village Board has the go-ahead to vote next week on seeking construction bids for a new village hall.
The board’s Municipal Needs Committee and Plan Commission both on March 21 unanimously recommended taking bids for the new village hall on West Nelson Street.
The village board will consider those recommendations at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28.
The Municipal Needs Committee and Plan Commission, in discussing proposed landscaping around the new building adjacent to Fireman’s Park, and reviewing preliminary exterior elevations, also suggested that landscaping might be scaled back to save some money.
“Maybe simplify it,” said Village Board member Scott Tebon, who sits on both panels.
Municipal Needs Committee and Plan Commission members have also recommended saving money by eliminating a new retaining wall that had been proposed to be built between the new building and a small new employee parking lot, just east of a park shelter.
Tebon said putting the project out for bid will help solidify the possible cost, ”getting us firm numbers.”
In other matters, the Plan Commission recommended to the village board that a new business, Ward 1 Automotive, be granted a conditional use permit to open at 102 N. Industrial Park Road, near the entrance to the Deerfield Industrial Park on the village’s north side.
Prospective father-and-son owners John and John Ward attended the Plan Commission meeting.
John Ward said he has worked in the auto repair field for years, including in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
He called the site in the Deerfield Industrial Park “an opportunity, a very good location.”
Tebon, in response, called it a “good use,” of an existing building.
Ward said the hope is to be open by July.
The plan commission also on March 21 voted to recommend to the village board that an alley between Liberty and West Deerfield streets, behind the Bank of Deerfield, be vacated as a public street. The village and the bank are the only property owners adjacent to the alley.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie also told the plan commission that Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, has submitted plans to the village for the second of five apartment buildings on Autumn Wood Parkway. The first building is current under construction.