The Cambridge Area EMS has decided to hold a scheduled Red Cross blood drive this Thursday April 23.
It has been moved to the Cambridge High School gym. Appointments are 1 p.m. – 6 pm.
"The Red Cross needs the blood, of course, and donations have been down a bit with this COVID-19 crisis," Jeanne Clark, an RN who coordinates special projects for the Cambridge Area EMS, said in an email.
"The Red Cross has many procedures in place to practice safe distancing, monitoring for fevers and coughs, masks, gloves, etc. to protect the donors and the staff," Clark continued. "I do not expect members of Friends of Cambridge Area EMS to be volunteering, taking an active part in the drive itself, but if you want to donate blood, we would welcome you."
To schedule an appointment go to: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
