Current and previous elected positions
Dane County Supervisor, District #37
- Standing committees as a supervisor: Environment, Agriculture and Natural Resources (secretary)
- Other committees as a supervisor:UW-Extension Committee; Land Conservation Committee; Sustainability Committee
- Other appointments: Area Agency for Aging Board (vice chair), Access Subcommittee of AAA, Dunkirk Dam Lake District (commissioner), and Surface Water Manageability Subcommittee of Dunkirk Dam Lake District
Past community involvement
- District Task Force on Facilities and Finances referenda; Performing Arts Center Task Force; Wellness Curriculum Overview (invited community member); Parent Teacher Organization Membership Chair & Wellness Chair; Dane County Jail programming volunteer; Fair Housing Council voluntee
Current community involvement
- Co-chair of the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network (CASRN) with Jefferson County Supervisor Laura Payne. CASRN serves Cambridge, Rockdale, Christiana and Oakland and coordinates with the Town and Village of Deerfield.
- President of the recently formed 501©3, Friends of Cam-Rock Glacial Drumlin Bike Connector Trail.
- RSVP (Rretired Seniors Volunteer Program) volunteer serving as an older adult “computer buddy” to youth in Cambridge and Deerfield School Districts
- Youth in Governance Program (YGP) mentor through UW Extension. The YGP program pairs Dane County Supervisors with Dane County High Schoolers who have an interest in learning more about local and regional government.
Years I have resided in District 37
- 29 years in May of 2022
Occupation
- I am a former special educator in WI public schools and am currently a semi retired autism specialist. I’ve worked for over 40 years advocating for services and quality of life for individuals with autism and their families, staff and friends.
What I like best about living in District 37
- Having spent my first 15 years of life in rural Wisconsin (Argyle), I love the rural feel of this district. I’m grateful for the many beautiful natural spaces from the CamRock Parks along Koshkonong Creek to amazing Silverwood Park bordering on Sweet and Rice Lakes; the scenic Dunkirk Dam Lake District and the southern Yahara River. I’m working with the town of Albion to develop a public boat launch on Lake Koshkonong.
- With the recent redistricting of Dane County, District #37 will be adding most of the town of Pleasant Springs which borders on Lake Kegonsa and about 2/3 of the southern portion of the Town of Medina, and another Dane County natural treasure, Riley-Deppe Park. As someone who enjoys paddling, cycling and skiing/snow shoeing, I like so many community members, turn to our natural spaces for my mental and physical health.
The greatest challenge currently facing the Dane County Board
- Accessible, reliable, affordable broadband access for ALL Dane County residents who want it.
Dane County’s greatest strength
- The wonderful people that make up Dane County are our strength. Dane County residents are diverse and engaged.
My future vision for Dane County as a citizen and an elected official
I hope we pull together as we move away from these last two difficult years. If re-elected, I will continue to work collaboratively with local leaders to find common sense LOCAL solutions to economic development, housing/homelessness solutions, protection and expansion of our natural spaces, and expansion of senior services. I will continue bringing my energy and knowledge of Dane County resources and services to the folks of District #37.