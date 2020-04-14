We’re sewing COVID-19 masks at our house.
We don’t go out much, but when I have to, especially on cold mornings when I’m also wearing a hat, I look like a bank robber.
It got me thinking ahead to Halloween. Like everything else to come this year, that October holiday is going to look… different.
As I see it from my perch here in April, Halloween 2020 will go one of two ways.
If we’re still under public health orders, parents will be scrambling to come up with costumes for kids that include masks. The normal prohibition on masks at school Halloween parties won’t matter, because there won’t be school. God help us if that’s still the case in October.
Some costumes-with-masks possibilities we might see if a continued shelter-in-place order materializes: politicians, Star Wars, terrifying clowns, Power Rangers and those giant Panda heads that were a hit at big box stores last year.
Alternatively, by October, even if the health orders have been lifted, we might still be so traumatized by this spring’s mandate to wear COVID-19 masks that we’ll avoid – like the plague — any costumes requiring them.
It’s been a ridiculous shelter-in-place spring, to say the least. What will we someday say about the rest of 2020?
What will history say about hairstyle trends in 2020? What will the social media sites that tick through centuries of hair styles in a few minutes, look back on? My no-brainer prediction: long, shaggy and gray.
Historical fashion trends, too, will be affected. This week, I happened across my “professional” clothes in the closet. They’ve been there for a month. I’d almost forgotten what they looked like. Like everyone else I now live, day in and day out, in the same pair of jeans.
And what will we remember about food trends when, years from now, we look back on 2020?
Our family, for one, will appreciate that, due to our amazing local grocery stores, we weren’t forced to subsist on survivalist fare like red beans and rice and canned peas. We can still get Doritos, by pick up and delivery, and for that we’ll forever be thankful.
I’m looking forward to the rest of 2020, when health orders are finally lifted and we can move forward. I’m especially looking forward to Halloween in hopes that by then masks are a choice, rather than a mandate.
