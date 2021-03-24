Deerfield volleyball improving as alternate season progresses

The Deerfield volleyball team earned one win in three very competitive games played over the last week.
Deerfield 3 Madison Country Day 0
The Lady Demons earned a convincing 25-10, 25-12, 25-15 win over visiting Madison Country Day. on March 16.
Grace Brattlie had team-highs in both assist (14) and aces (6), Ashlee Ballmoos had a team-leading five kills and Maria Higgins again led the way in digs with five.
“We really hit our stride this week. Once we finally finished a set on Monday (against Horicon), we got some confidence back and never let up,” said Deerfield head coach Jessie Backes. “We brought that confidence through to Madison Country Day on Tuesday.
MAL/SA 3 Deerfield 2
The Demons played to a bittersweet 15-9 loss in the fifth set in a 3-2 loss to Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose on March 18.
The Demons won the first set, 25-19, then after dropping 25-13 and 25-19 decisions rallied to win the fourth set, 26-24, to force a decisive fifth set.
Ballmoos had five blocks and a pair of aces, while Hailey Eickhoff’s eight kills, Brattlie’s 25 assists and Higgins’ 20 digs were also team-highs.
“Thursday we struggled a bit. We always go back and forth with ALCS and this week was no different. The difference between this week and last is that we never gave up. Even when we were down, we fought until the very end. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. We eventually just had too many unforced errors to come back from as well as lost the serve and pass battle, especially in the second and fifth sets.”
Green Lake/Princeton 3 Deerfield 1
The Demons hosted Green Lake/Princeton Monday and dropped a 3-1 decision. The scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23.
Brattlie handed out 18 assists while Moli Haak had a team-leading five kills in the loss. Higgins had four service aces and 12 digs, while Ballmoos finished with a pair of blocks — all team-highs.
“I am really proud of how the girls played this week,” Backes added.
