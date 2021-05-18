Station review committee's lack of transparency is egregious -- and illegal

A couple of months ago, we called out a citizens group that was speaking up about 5 impending area referendums to expand the Cambridge fire and EMS station.
We challenged group members to reveal their identities (2 people ultimately did) and to say who was funding their efforts (limited information on that also later emerged).
We said the group had a valid message that was unfortunately being clouded by secrecy.
Now, we similarly call out a committee that was created to review plans for the station after area referendums to fund a proposed $6.5 million project failed on April 6.
Off the bat, this committee has operated less than transparently.
The Cambridge News & Independent only learned the date, time and location of the May 13 inaugural meeting of the Cambridge Fire and EMS Commission’s Building Review Committee because an agenda Fire Chief Terry Johnson shared privately with committee members was forwarded to the newspaper’s managing editor.
Johnson’s email, obtained by the newspaper, also said the meeting was to be closed to the public.
That there was to be no public notice and that the meeting was communicated as closed without explanation were, we allege, both violations of Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
The newspaper on May 17 filed a formal complaint with the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, alleging that the meeting was illegal, despite its managing editor and several community members who had learned about it sitting in uninvited and not being made to leave.
Assertions were made by committee members on May 13 that past meetings of a different committee that planned for the Cambridge library, that was finished in 2015, were often closed to the public and rarely posted. The Building Review Committee similarly isn’t a government body and is not subject to the open meetings law, they said.
Rather than exonerating the Building Review Committee, this line of thinking only speaks to a potentially long-held notion that local government transparency is optional, and that state law doesn’t matter.
That’s egregious.
There was also a sense expressed on May 13, that opening work meetings to citizens can encumber public processes; less will get done, it was said, especially if visitors ask questions.
And we're additionally concerned about recent comments made at fire and EMS commission, about a series of meetings apparently held since April 6 involving Keller, Inc. representatives, fire department personnel and some commission members. Those were not publicly posted, either. They are not part of the complaint the newspaper filed with the district attorney.
The committee, and the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission that created it, need to remember that citizens own the existing station. Citizens fund local fire and EMS services and citizens will pay for the station expansion with tax dollars, if they decide at a future date to approve a new slate of referendums. Citizens elect the local representatives who sit on the fire and EMS commission, who will later this year act on the committee’s recommendations.
Citizens have a right to listen first-hand to discussions about public projects they’re paying for, without having to wait for reports to be shared at quarterly fire and EMS commission meetings. The only exception is when a reason is expressly given for a meeting to be closed, per the open meetings law.
It was not a good start for this committee, less than two months after citizen concerns led to station expansion referendums failing in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and town of Christiana, leaving the project in limbo. Referendums only passed on April 6 in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
May 13 was the first gathering of this group, charged with seeking a way forward. It will be their job to come up with a new plan that citizens will buy into after most voters said “no” in April.
Starting off with the intention to meet behind closed doors with no good reason offered for doing so, and not publicly posting the meeting, doesn’t instill citizen confidence in a process that is ultimately going to have to be successful for the station expansion to proceed.
We had hoped for better from this new group.