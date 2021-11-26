Dec. 2 Community Briefs

Senior rides return
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McFarland Senior Outreach services, Dane County Human Services and Transit Solutions Inc., have offered only limited rides for Dane County residents for critical medical rides. No rides have been offered for grocery shopping.
Now, Transit Solution has begun rides again. Reservations for the bus on select days can be made at (608) 294-8747. Service is door to door.
East Towne Mall and the new shopping area in Sun Prairie by Target, Woodman’s and Costco is accessible with this service. Transportation will no longer be offered to West Towne Mall. Transit Solutions also can provide rides to the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly grocery store.
The senior meal site at the Amundson Center remains a drive-up service only. When it does reopen, rides to the meal site for Cambridge-area residents will once again be available by reservation.
Those who receive managed care services and clients with Medical Assistance have a different ride provider contacted by the state for medical rides. This has just changed from MTM to Veyo. You should have been contacted if you are eligible for these serves through Medical Assistance.
Rides to medical appointments have been provided by RSVP Volunteers and managed through the Deerfield Community Center (608) 764-5935. RSVP drivers receive mileage and our offered additional insurance coverage after a successful background check.
A new requirement is that drivers and riders provide proof of vaccination status. Since that service is volunteer based, they are always seeking drivers.
The Cambridge Area Resource Team has also offered rides to appointments thru volunteers as well for a variety of things based on their availability. The dontact for that would be (608) 423-1423.
Currently, transportation is a need identified in the Dane County Area Agency on Aging Plan being developed for 2022-2024. It’s hoped that area residents in need of transportation use the current programs while discussions and improvements continue to be made.
CAMBRIDGE
Year-end giving to CART
The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) is asking the community to consider supporting it as part of their year-end giving.
CART’s mission throughout the year is to provide charitable services and emotional support with dignity to eligible individuals and families that meet the Cambridge area residency requirements.
During the holiday season, more families reach out for help in order to deal with how to make ends meet when an unexpected crisis arises – high medical costs, threat of losing a home, loss of transportation, expensive home repairs, and more.
Initial meetings with families involve thorough interviews to determine their needs and overall financial situation. The first consideration is to ascertain what area resources might be best suited to serve the family.
These agencies include, but are not limited to, the Aging Disability and Resource Center, Joining Forces for Families, Community Action Coalition, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Dane County Job Center. After exhausting all potential outsourcing to other agencies, CART will then determine what financial assistance, if any, will be appropriate to provide some temporary relief so that the family can meet its basic human needs.
For 2021, it is projected that CART will provide financial assistance in excess of $40,000 to area families. Importantly, it is only through the continued generosity of the Cambridge community that CART can continue to fulfill its mission to serve Cambridge’s most needy families.
CART is a qualified non-profit organization. Donations can be made via Facebook, mailed, or left in a drop box at the CART office located at 223 Jefferson St., Suite 1, Cambridge, WI 53523. For more information, contact CART via email at cartforhelp@gmail.com.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
COVID-19 Vaccine
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) have approved children aged 5-11 to receive COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children and adolescents age 5 and up, as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children aged 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for older adolescents and adults. A child may get a COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines, including flu vaccine, at the same time.
Jefferson County Health Department is administering COVID-19 vaccine at the health department Monday through Friday by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the health department at 920-674-7275. Please visit the JCHD COVID-19 Dashboard, website, and our social media for more information.
Memory Screenings
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering memory screens this year at sites across the county.
A memory screen is a tool to help determine if there are cognitive changes occurring. This screen is not a diagnostic tool, but rather a conversation starter.
For more information contact the ADRC’s dementia care specialist at (920) 675-4035 or by email at heatherj@jeffersoncountywi.com.
- Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watertown Senior Center
- Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Waterloo Public Libraryl
For more information call the ADRC (920) 675-4035 and they would be glad to schedule that.
Winter Mailboxes
As winter approaches, the U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to please help letter carriers deliver mail safely by clearing snow and ice from sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes.
Customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snowplows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.
Delivery service may be delayed or curtailed whenever streets or walkways present hazardous conditions for letter carriers or when snow is plowed against mailboxes. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day.
Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for our customers to deposit their mail and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.